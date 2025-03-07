NBA Headlines

Chicago's Coby White scored a career-high 44 points in a win on Thursday night

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

March 07, 2025

On Thursday night, the Bulls were on the road to face the Magic. Chicago is 1-1 in their 2024-25 season series with Orlando. Their third and final meeting was a matchup last night. 

The Bulls made a comeback and won the game 125-123. Chicago’s Coby White took over late in the game and finished with a career-high 44 points. That was enough for the Bulls to narrowly win. They are now 25-38, 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Coby White Hits career-high 44 points to edge the Magic


At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Bulls parted ways with their top offensive player, Zach LaVine. He was averaging (24.0) points per game and he is now on the Kings. Without LaVine, the Bulls do not have a player that averages at least 20+ points per game. The closest is big man Nikola Vucevic at (19.1) points per contest. Additionally, PG Coby White averages (18.9) per game this season. It’s the second-highest average of his career.

Over his last four games, Coby White is averaging (29.8) points per game. That includes a career-high 44 points against the Magic on Thursday night. White played 37 minutes for Chicago and was 7-15 from beyond the arc. He also finished the game with five rebounds, one assist, and two steals. The Bulls needed all 44 of his points to beat Orlando 125-123.

Coby White is in his sixth professional season with the Bulls. He was the 7th overall pick by Chicago in the 2019 NBA draft. White has played  404 games for the Bulls and has 207 career starts. That includes 56 games in 2024-25 and 55 starts. For the season, White is averaging (18.4) points, (3.4) rebounds, (4.6) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. At 10th in the Eastern Conference, Chicago would be in the play-in tournament to fight for a playoff spot. The Bulls have been stuck in the play-in range for the last three seasons.