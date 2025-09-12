Chicago’s Coby White wants to make $30+ million per season on his next contract

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Chicago Bulls have locked in one member of their starting backcourt. Point guard Josh Giddey signed a four-year, $100 million contract.

That’s an annual average value of $25 million. Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that another member of Chicago’s backcourt is seeking a hefty extension. Bulls’ Coby White is apparently asking for $30+ million per season on his next contract. He’s set to make $12.8 million in 2025-26. Will Chicago give White that type of increased payday?

With the 7th overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Bulls selected Coby White out of North Carolina. The 25-year-old has played six seasons for Chicago. He’s appeared in 422 games and has 225 starts. White has been a full-time starter in each of his last two seasons with the Bulls. That was not the case early on in his career. Over his first three seasons, White only started 72 of his first 195 games. In six seasons with the team, Coby White has adapted his role several times.

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the SG is an effective player for Chicago. He’s averaged 19.7 points per game over his last two seasons with the Bulls. White’s 20.4 points per game in 2024-25 were a new career-high. This offseason, NBA insiders report that White is seeking a hefty contract extension. Jake Fischer noted that White is asking for $30+ million per season.

For the upcoming 2025-26 season, there are 12 shooting guards set to make $30+ million per year. Names at the top of the list include Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, and Anthony Edwards. They’ll all make $45 million or more in 2025-26. Players like Jalen Green, Tyler Herro, and Jordan Poole will make at least $31 million next season. Does Chicago’s Coby White belong in that discussion?

The team would not give Josh Giddey an annual average value of $30 million on the contract he signed. Do they feel the same way about Coby White? His 2025-26 campaign will be his last effort to convince Chicago, or any other team, to pay him $30 million per season. Next year will be White’s seventh season with the Bulls. If he can take his game to another level, Chicago’s hand would be forced. We’ll have to wait and see if the Bulls value Coby White as a long-term piece for their franchise.