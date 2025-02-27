Chicago’s Josh Giddey is averaging (19.8) points per game in February

With a 122-117 loss on Wednesday night, the Bulls dropped to 23-36 this season. They are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Chicago has 23 games left in the 2024-25 regular season.

It’s been another disappointing year for the Bulls. One of the only bright spots for the team is PG Josh Giddey. In February, the 22-year-old is averaging (19.8) points per game. That’s in his last 10 games.

Josh Giddey has been playing at a high level over the last two months for the Bulls

Josh Giddey over his last 4 games: 21 PTS – 8 REB – 12 AST

25 PTS – 16 REB – 6 AST

24 PTS – 8 REB – 10 AST

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Bulls and Thunder made a deal that sent Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City. In exchange, Chicago acquired Josh Giddey. He was the 6th overall pick by OKC in the 2021 NBA draft. Giddey attended college in his home country of Australia before he was drafted into the league. Over three seasons, Giddey started all 210 games he appeared in for the Thunder.

As a six-foot-eight PG, Josh Giddey has the size to dominate at his position. We’ve seen him do that over his four-year career. The one area of his game holding him back is his consistency as a shooter. That’s partially why the Thunder were willing to trade Giddey. He’s a gifted playmaker on the court, but shooting has always held him back in the pros.

However, Giddey has found some consistency in 2024-25, his first season with the Bulls. In three seasons with OKC, Giddey shot (.310) percent from beyond the arc. Through 55 starts this season, he is averaging (.381) percent. A massive jump in his accuracy from range. Additionally, Giddey is averaging (19.8) points per game in February. Since the all-star break, he’s averaging (25.3) points, (13.3) rebounds, (6.7) assists, (1.7) steals, and (1.7) blocks per game. Can Giddey continue his hot streak over their final 23 games?