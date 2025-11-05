Chicago’s Josh Giddey is having an all-star worthy campaign amid a 6-1 start for the Bulls

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls were at home on Tuesday evening to face the Philadelphia 76ers. At one point, the Bulls were down 24 points, but they never gave up.

They outscored the Sixers 57-36 in the second half for a 113-111 victory. Chicago is 6-1 this season, and PG Josh Giddey had a massive triple-double to lead the Bulls to a comeback. He finished the game with 29 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and one steal. For the season, he is nearly averaging a triple-double for the Bulls. If he continues that type of production, Giddey could be in line for his first all-star selection.

Bulls’ Josh Giddey has back-to-back games with a triple-double

Josh Giddey this season: 29 PTS – 15 REB – 12 AST

23 PTS – 12 REB – 12 AST

32 PTS – 10 REB – 9 AST

20 PTS – 8 REB – 12 AST

18 PTS – 13 REB – 5 AST

21 PTS – 8 REB – 3 AST

19 PTS – 5 REB – 11 AST Bulls 6-1 🔥 All-Star? 👀 (Via @realapp ) pic.twitter.com/FN7R6gmrxe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 5, 2025



During the 2024 offseason, the Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Thunder. In that deal, Oklahoma City sent Josh Giddey to Chicago. The 2024-25 season was his first season with the Bulls. Giddey played in 70 of their 82 games and made 69 starts. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. During the second half of the year, Giddey’s production and efficiency improved for the Bulls.

However, there were questions in the 2025 offseaosn if the Bulls would re-sign Giddey. Chicago answered those doubts and gave Josh Giddey a four-year, $100 million extension. Giddey is under contract with the Bulls through the 2028-29 season. Through seven games in 2025-26, the Bulls are 6-1. Chicago overcame a 24-point deficit on Tuesday night to beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Josh Giddey becomes the 2nd player in @chicagobulls franchise history to record back-to-back triple-doubles! 🔴 29 PTS

🔴 15 REB

🔴 12 AST The other? Michael Jordan. The Bulls move to 6-1 on the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/029KPottea — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2025

Josh Giddey led the team with 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists in a comeback win vs. the Sixers. It was his second straight outing with a triple-double. He’s the first Bulls player to accomplish that feat since Michael Jordan. Through seven games, Josh Giddey is averaging 23.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists. Those are all career-highs early in the 2025-26 season.

If Josh Giddey continues this type of production, the 23-year-old could earn his first all-star selection. He’s leading the Bulls in points and assists through seven games. Giddey is second on the team with 10.0 rebounds per contest. At 6-1, the Bulls are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference. Giddey’s elite production to begin the year, along with a top record in the East, could propel him to become a first-time all-star. Out of anyone on the Bulls’ roster, Josh Giddey has the strongest chance to be an all-star in 2025-26.