Chris Broussard Calls Luka Doncic A 'Ball Hog' After Magic Loss

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

March 26, 2025

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the road Monday night to face the Orlando Magic. Despite the Lakers being in full health, they lost 118-106 to Orlando. 

It was their third consecutive loss. The team is 3-7 in their last 10 games. FS1’s Chris Broussard spoke on “First Things First” yesterday and gave an interesting take on Luka Doncic. Broussard called Doncic a “ball hog.”

FS1’s Chris Brossard called Luka Doncic a “ball hog”


Luka Doncic began the 2024-25 season with the Dallas Mavericks. He played in 22 games for the Mavericks and suffered a left calf strain on Christmas Day vs. the Timberwolves. Ahead of the trade deadline, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison made a shocking move. He traded Donic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since the trade, Doncic has played in 18 games for the Lakers. He is averaging (27.2) points, (8.6) rebounds, (7.8) rebounds, and (1.8) steals per game.

On Tuesday, FS1’s Chris Broussard called Luka Doncic a “ball hog” after the Lakers loss to the Magic. Doncic has been teammates with talented players in his career like Dirk Nowitzki and Kyrie Irving. However, none of them come close to LeBron James. Even at 40, James is one of the best players in the NBA. Chris Broussard argued that Luka Doncic needs to learn how to play with another generational talent like LeBron. In the past, he’s always been the best player on his team.

That is not the case when he is playing with LeBron James. There may be a 14-year age gap between them but James is still a top player in the league. Luka Doncic will adjust his game to keep someone like LeBron involved. That shouldn’t be hard for Doncic. The Lakers have 11 games left in the regular season. That includes a game on Wednesday with the Pacers. Can the Lakers end a three-game losing streak?