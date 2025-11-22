Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco is taking the next major step in his career. The four-time NBA champion is leaving the NBA to become the new head coach of the New York Liberty, giving him his first chance to lead a professional team.

A Surprise Move After a Long Warriors Run

The news became public on Friday when Shams Charania of ESPN reported the agreement on social media. He wrote, “The New York Liberty have agreed on a deal to hire Golden State Warriors assistant Chris DeMarco as their new head coach.”

Charania also noted that DeMarco has been part of Golden State’s staff since 2012 and won four NBA titles during that stretch. He currently serves as the head coach of the Bahamian men’s national team, adding more experience to his résumé.

According to Charania, Liberty executives and DeMarco’s agent, Brian Elfus, finalized the contract terms on Friday.

A Key Part of Steve Kerr’s Staff

DeMarco worked in several roles during his time with the Warriors. He served as a trusted assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff and played a steady part in the team’s success. While Kerr and Stephen Curry often sit at the center of the Warriors’ run from 2014 to 2022, DeMarco’s work behind the scenes helped shape the team’s identity.

Coaches in the NBA move often, yet DeMarco stayed with Golden State for almost 14 years. His ability to adapt and contribute in different areas made him a respected figure inside the organization.

A New Challenge With Sabrina Ionescu

Now, DeMarco will shift to the WNBA, where he will coach superstar Sabrina Ionescu and a Liberty team that has been pushing for a championship. The move gives him the chance to run his own program for the first time. It also places him in a high-expectation environment with a roster built to win immediately.

For DeMarco, the decision marks a new beginning after years of growth in Golden State. For the Liberty, it brings in a coach with championship experience and a modern NBA background—two qualities that fit the direction of the franchise.