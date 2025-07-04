Chris Paul, Bucks Had Conversation Amid NBA Free Agency

The Milwaukee Bucks are searching for another guard to add to their backcourt after waiving Damian Lillard, and the team is now reportedly pursuing a future Hall of Famer in Chris Paul.

Chris Paul Rejected Offers From Mavericks, Hornets

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday on SportsCenter that Paul “had a conversation with Bucks officials on Wednesday” amid interest from the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

“He is sorting through options, though, right now,” Charania continued. “Whether it’s on the West Coast, a team like Milwaukee. We’ll see where his future could go.”

NBA insider Marc Stein also confirmed Milwaukee’s interest in Chris Paul, noting that the 12-time All-Star turned down offers from the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets as well.

Paul, who turned 40 in May, made starts in all 82 games for the Spurs last season. He averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 28 minutes per game.

Paul Wants To Play Close To His Family On The West Coast

Last month, Paul appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said signing with a team close to his family on the West Coast would be one of his priorities this summer. His home, of course, is based in Los Angeles.

“My son just turned 16,” he said. “My daughter is 12. The past six seasons, I’ve lived without them. I go to San Antonio, Phoenix, Golden State — they were in Houston with me — Oklahoma City… I’ve been around a few teams, but I’ve been away from them the last six years.

“It’s a little different. That’s the conversation,” Paul added. “I want to hoop because I love to hoop. But, at the same time, I want to be dad.”

Although it is unlikely that Paul will ever play for a team based in the Upper Midwest, the Bucks could use Paul to help fill the void left by Lillard’s departure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Ask For A Trade Later This Summer

There is also the possibility that superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade later this summer. The Bucks adding Paul would help convince the two-time MVP to stay put.

If Antetokounmpo is thinking about leaving, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Wednesday on NBA Today that he might not decide whether to request a trade until as late as September.

“My sense is, just from conversations around the league, I don’t think anything will be decided on his end until August, September,” Shelburne said. “Whether he goes or stays, that kind of decision doesn’t come until late in the summer.”

Antetokounmpo, who turns 31 in December, “is closely observing” Milwaukee’s offseason moves to determine if the Bucks will be able to field a title-contending roster.

Charania noted that Milwaukee re-signing Bobby Portis was a “big step” and that Portis “is one player that [Antetokounmpo] definitely wanted to see back with him.”

The Bucks also added former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner on a four-year, $107 million contract.