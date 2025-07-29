Chris Paul Not Ruling Out Playing Beyond 2025-26 NBA Season

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Chris Paul could potentially play one more year after the 2025-26 NBA season. The 12-time All-Star is mulling his options, as he told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Monday.

Chris Paul Signed One-Year, $3.6 Million Deal With Clippers

Paul, who is set to enter his 21st NBA season, would be 41 years old in the 2026-27 season. His return to the Clippers, where he starred for six years alongside Blake Griffin, will be different this time around.

He’ll be operating as a backup point guard, providing depth behind starter James Harden. He’s also joining Kawhi Leonard and the new additions of Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Paul agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million veteran’s minimum contract with the Clippers just over a week ago. The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks were among other interested teams.

However, Paul told The Pat McAfee Show in June that he was determined to play his 21st season near his family, who live in Los Angeles.

“It was a no-brainer. If I’m really honest, I wanted to get back and play here by any means necessary. You all who have seen me play for a while,” Paul told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Monday.

“I’m going to try to do better and try to smile a little bit more this year. I’m grateful, [and] I’m going to come out every single night, whatever that looks like, and try to make sure I show up for the team.”

Paul Earned Five All-Star Selections With Clippers

During his Clippers tenure, he was a five-time All-Star and was selected to five All-NBA teams, the most in franchise history. The Wake Forest product had 4,023 assists with the NBA franchise as well, also the most in its history.

“Chris is one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Clippers uniform and it’s appropriate that he returns to the team for this chapter of his career,” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said Monday in a statement.

“He is joining us as a reserve point guard and is excited to fill whatever role [coach] Tyronn Lue asks him to play. He wants to be part of the group, and we’re fortunate to have him back.”