Chris Paul has been dodging questions about his retirement for the past couple of years, simply saying he’s not ready to hang up his basketball shoes. However, the 20-year veteran, who plays for the Spurs, recently revealed that he might be calling it a career after the 2025-26 campaign.

The 40-year-old attended the American Black Film Festival and was interviewed by Jemele Hill, who asked him about his future. The sports writer mentioned that Paul was in the “twilight” of his career, and questioned how much longer we will see him compete in the NBA.

“At the most, a year,” the San Antonio star shared. CP3 is not only considered one of the best point guards to ever grace a basketball court, but there 12-time All-Star just came off a season in which he played all 82 regular-season matches, a feat he hadn’t accomplished since the 2014-15 season.

With his family based in Los Angeles, he suggested he would be interested in playing for a team closer to home. He recently became the first player to make 82 starts this deep into a professional basketball career, as tt was Jazz’s John Stockton who used to own this record, after starting every single during his 19th season.

Besides the Utah icon, the San Antonio guard is one of three athletes to ever play in 82 contests at his age. The third one to complete this list is none other than Michael Jordan, who turned 29 in his final NBA campaign, starting in 67 of 82 appearances two decades ago.

A month ago he was also interviewed at the Pat McAfee Show, he threw in some hints about his future. “I don’t think I want to retire just yet. Honestly, I want to be a dad, but I still love playing basketball. I was in the gym at 6 A.M. this morning,” the Spurs guard shared.

Even though he clearly wishes to continue playing at basketball’s biggest stage, he’s also emotionally split about the time he’s been able to spend as a family man. “My son just turned 16, and my daughter is 12. The last six seasons, I’ve lived apart from them. “That’s the conversation I’m having with myself—I want to be a dad,” he said.