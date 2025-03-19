CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg has revealed his 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, highlighting a mix of powerhouse programs and surprise teams. Here’s a breakdown of his Final Four, biggest upset pick, and national champion.

Kellogg picks 11-seed Drake to upset Missouri.

Clemson makes the Championship Game in Kellogg’s bracket.

Kellogg says Florida wins it all.

Clark Kellogg’s Bracket Reveal

You can watch CBS Sports unveil Kellogg’s full bracket and analysis below:

Clark Kellogg’s 2025 NCAA Tournament Picks

Kellogg Picks 11-Seed Drake to Beat Missouri

One of Kellogg’s biggest upset predictions is No. 11 seed Drake taking down No. 6 seed Missouri. He sees Drake as a tough, well-coached team that can exploit Missouri’s weaknesses.

Currently +220 on the moneyline, and +6 on the spread with BetOnline, it would not be a massive shock, but everybody loves an upset.

Clemson Makes the Final in Kellogg’s Bracket

Perhaps the biggest storyline in Kellogg’s bracket is his confidence in Clemson making a deep run. As a No. 5 seed, Clemson isn’t a traditional Final Four pick, but he sees them as a team peaking at the right time.

They’ve built momentum with a strong finish to the season, locking in defensively and controlling the pace against top opponents. Kellogg believes their ability to grind out wins will serve them well in the tournament.

With a balanced mix of experience and athleticism, Clemson has the tools to make a deep run. If they reach the championship game, it will be one of the biggest surprises of this year’s tournament.

Kellogg’s Final Four

Michigan State (2) vs. Florida (1)

Duke (1) vs. Clemson (5)

His Final Four includes three traditional powerhouses in Florida, Duke, and Michigan State, along with Clemson as the surprise team.

Florida Wins It All

In Kellogg’s bracket, Florida emerges as the 2025 national champion. He believes they have the depth, defensive intensity, and tournament experience to win it all.

With strong guard play and a dominant inside presence, Florida has shown the ability to adapt to different styles of play. They are battle-tested and have the ability to close out tight games.

In the championship game, Kellogg predicts Florida will defeat Clemson, capping off their tournament run with a statement victory.

Florida can currently be backed at +350 with BetOnline to win the tournament.