Cleveland and New York are monitoring free agent Malik Beasley

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Updated50 mins ago on August 25, 2025

This offseason, former Pistons SG Malik Beasley was allegedly a target of a federal gambling investigation. Recently, it was determined that the Eastern District of New York is no longer pursuing Beasley. 

That’s massive news for the 28-year-old. Due to the investigation a few months ago, Beasley missed out on the start of free agency. Chances are, he was going to sign with the Pistons. However, that did not happen once Beasley was under investigation. Since then, teams have been monitoring the free agent. NBA insider Mike Scotto reported that the Cavaliers and Knicks are two teams to monitor for Beasley.

Where will Malik Beasley sign this offseason?


Following the 2024-25 season, all signs pointed to Malik Beasley re-signing with the Pistons. His .416 three-point percentage in 2024-25 was the top 20 in the NBA. Additionally, his 319 made three-pointers ranked only second to Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards. Malin Beasley played in all 82 games for the Pistons in 2024-25 and made 18 starts. Averaging 15.3 points per game, Beasley finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Earlier this offseason, Malik Beasley found himself at the center of a federal gambling investigation. It was determined that Beasley is no longer considered a “target” for the federal investigation by the Eastern District of New York. Mike Scotto reported that Malik Beasley might not be off the hook just yet.

He noted that Beasley could still be a “subject” of the investigation. Scotto reported that “subject” and “target” have two different meanings in the Department of Justice. On top of that, he said Beasley could have broken NBA rules even if he didn’t have any criminal wrongdoings. With the news of Beasley no longer being pursued as a “target,” teams are shifting their focus toward the sharpshooting guard.

Scotto mentioned the Cavaliers and Knicks as two teams interested in acquiring Malik Beasley this offseason. If not for the federal investigation. Beasley likely would have re-signed with Detroit. Both Cleveland and New York have an open roster spot for Beasley this offseason. Mike Scotto noted that the teams could offer Beasley a minimum salary this offseason. It’s worth noting that the Knicks’ senior vice president of basketball operations, Gersson Rosas, has worked with Beasley in the past.