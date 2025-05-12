Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is questionable to play Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers after a re-aggravation of a previous left ankle injury. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news on the Pat McAfee Show.

Mitchell did not play the second half of Game 4 after Indiana took a stunning 80-39 lead. He had initially come out of the locker room at halftime ready to warm up but stopped when feeling discomfort during a shot attempt. An MRI conducted on Monday revealed the injury.

In the previous two games, Mitchell had become the first Cavalier since LeBron James to record back-to-back 40-point games.

The loss of their star guard would be a massive blow to the Cavs’ hopes of keeping the series alive, now trailing 3-1.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Cleveland at 7:00 p.m. EST.

“Donovan Mitchell had an MRI today and he has been diagnosed with a reaggravation of an ankle injury.. I’m told that he’s gonna be a game-time decision for game five” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vzgaFl8dja — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 12, 2025

Mitchell Offered Hope After Game 4

Speaking after the game with a couple local reporters, Mitchell did suggest he has no intention of missing Game 5.

“I will be good for Tuesday,” he said. “You know me, I will see you Tuesday.”

Mitchell is referencing the fact he has historically been one to tough it out through aches and pains. It’s worth taking the comments with a grain of salt, though, since they were made prior to the MRI.

Cavaliers’ Postseason Decimated By Injuries

After a dominant sweep of the Miami Heat, health has been a major factor in the Cavs trailing the Pacers 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Darius Garland missed Game 1 while Garland, Evan Mobley and DeAndre Hunter all missed Game 2. Cleveland wound up losing both games at home to put itself in the predicament it now faces.

Teams which take a 3-1 series lead have gone on to win 95.6 percent of the time. Only four teams in 98 tries have come back to win from a 3-1 series deficit in the conference semifinals.

The top-seeded Cavs finished the regular season 64-18 and a second-round exit would be a massive disappointment.