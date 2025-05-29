The Cleveland Cavaliers are more open to considering trade offers for Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland than years past. Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor shared this intel on Wine and Gold Talk podcast. He maintained the Cavs are committed to the core four of Garland, Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley but are willing to consider the right deal for either of the former two.

“I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities for Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland than they have in the past,” Fedor said. “Now, that all comes down to, it’s got to be the right deal. It’s got to be the right pieces coming back that the Cavs believe would be a step forward as opposed to just a lateral move or a step back.”

Fedor also noted he expects Garland to draw more interest and a better return package than Allen.

Cleveland had a disappointing second-round playoff exit after compiling an impressive 64-win regular season. A toe injury hampered Garland down the stretch while the viability of an Allen-Mobley frontcourt in the postseason was once again brought into question.

The quote referenced is around the 11-minute mark of the podcast.

Cavaliers Asking Hard Questions Is Good Sign

It would be very easy for the Cavs front office to say the team was unlucky because of injuries against the Indiana Pacers.

Garland missed the first two games of the series and was limping for most of Game 5. Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter both missed Game 2. Going down 0-2 with two losses at home dug a hole simply too deep.

Now, it’s also important Cleveland doesn’t overreact to the short-lived playoff run. It has to be a deal addressing a current playoff weakness and brings the potential of a higher ceiling in that setting.

Is the Garland-Mitchell backcourt too small? That’s something definitely worth considering. If so, who’s a better option to slot alongside Mitchell?

Is Allen’s lack of defensive mobility poorly suited for a playoff setting? Again, considering another path has to provide a different option.

What’s important here is it appears the Cavs aren’t resting on their laurels. And why should they? Next season will have just as much, if not more, opportunity, with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sidelined for the year. Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Damian Lillard also being out for the season substantially hurts their chances as well.

Cleveland is in win-now mode and has every reason to be.