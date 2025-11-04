NBA

Cleveland’s Darius Garland will make his 2025-26 season debut on Wednesday vs. the 76ers

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

November 04, 2025

Through seven games in 2025-26, the Cleveland Cavaliers are 4-3. The team is coming off a 117-109 victory on Wednesday vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs offensively with 37 points. 

To begin the year, Cleveland has been without all-star PG Darius Garland. He suffered a toe injury ahead of the 2025 postseason and had offseason surgery in June 2025. The Cavaliers gave extra time for Garland to rest and recover. On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania announced that Darius Garland will make his 2025-26 season debut on Wednesday vs. the 76ers.

Darius Garland is set to make his season debut on Wednesday for the Cavaliers


When Darius Garland makes his season debut on Wednesday, it will officially be his seventh year in the NBA. Garland was the fifth overall pick by the Cavs in the 2019 NBA draft out of Vanderbilt. Over his seasons, Garland has appeared in 382 games and made 378 starts for Cleveland. He is a two-time all-star with the Cavaliers and averages 18.9 points and 6.7 assists per game for his career. In three of his last four seasons, Garland has averaged 20+ points per game.

Ahead of the 2025 playoff, Darius Garland suffered a toe injury. It limited how effectively he played for Cleveland in the playoffs. The Cavaliers were bounced in the second round of the postseason by the Pacers. Darius Garland had offseason surgery in June to repair his toe. Since then, the 25-year-old has been working hard to be on the court.

Despite his best efforts, Garland was not available for Cleveland’s season opener. Additionally, he’s missed their first seven games of the 2025-26 season. However, NBA insider Shams Charania announced on Tuesday afternoon that Garland will make his season debut on Wednesday for the Cavaliers. Cleveland will be at home to face the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Darius Garland back on Wednesday, the Cavaliers will have their full-time starting lineup. Along with Darlius Garland, it includes Donovan Mitchell, DeAndre Hunter, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Sam Merrill has started in place of Garland and is off to a hot start. Merrill is averaging 17.3 points per game over four starts. The SG can be a legitimate scoring threat off the bench for head coach Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland will be excited to have Darius Garland back on Wednesday when they face the Sixers.