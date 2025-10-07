NBA

Cleveland’s Lonzo Ball is already looking like an upgrade for the Cavaliers

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

October 07, 2025

When LeBron James left the Cavaliers for a second time, the team had a small drought of missing the playoffs. They went four consecutive years missing the postseason. That all changed when Donovan Mitchell arrived in 2022-23. 

Since then, the farthest Cleveland has made it is the East semi-finals. Even after the Cavs had the #1 seed in the East in the 2025 playoffs. This offseason, the team has tweaked its roster slightly. Cleveland completed a trade with the Bulls to acquire veteran PG Lonzo Ball. Recently, Cavs insider Chris Fedor said that Ball is turning heads at traning camp. The Cavaliers have their first preseason game on Tuesday, October 7, vs. Chicago.

How effective will Lonzo Ball be for the Cavaliers in 2025-26?


During the 2025 offseason, the Cavaliers traded Isaac Okoro to the Bulls in exchange for Lonzo Ball. Starting point guard Darius Garland is set to miss time to begin the 2025-26 season. He had toe surgery in June and is still recovering. While Garland is out, backup PG Lonzo Ball could see increased playing time. He appeared in 35 games and made 14 starts for the Bulls in 2024-25. That’s after Ball missed two full seasons due to a knee injury.

The 2025-26 season will begin in a few weeks, and the Cavaliers are excited to see Lonzo Ball’s production. For the first time in a long time, Ball has stayed healthy during the offseason and leading into the preseason. Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor reported that coaches are “wildly impressed” with his basketball IQ and work ethic.

Additionally, Chris Fedor shared that the veteran PG is proving he’s a better fit for the team than Isaac Okoro. At his best, Lonzo Ball offers stronger play-making and offensive consistency than Okoro could. That’s why the team made a trade to acquire Ball this offseason. When their team is at full strength, the Cavs hope Lonzo Ball can be an effective point guard off the bench.

This offseason, the team lost Ty Jerome in free agency. While Lonzo Ball will not have the same offensive firepower as Jerome, he can still be a key contributor off the bench. Jerome filled that role nicely for Cleveland in 2024-25. Lonzo Ball can control the offense for the second unit and be a gritty two-way player for the Cavaliers.