Clippers Among Frontrunners To Trade For Terry Rozier

The Los Angeles Clippers are among the favorites to trade for Miami Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier, according to Bovada. The 31-year-old is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $96.25 million contract in 2025-26.

Clippers Could Trade For Terry Rozier Instead Of Kevin Durant

Per Bovada, the Clippers have +325 odds to land Rozier this offseason, followed by the Denver Nuggets (+350), EuroLeague’s Olympiacos (+525), any Big3 league team (+550), any G League affiliate (+600), and other teams.

If the Clippers are unable to acquire Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, the team could turn to a more affordable option like Rozier, who averaged a career-high 21.1 points with the Charlotte Hornets in 2022-23.

In 64 games (23 starts) with Miami this campaign, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 25.9 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point territory.

NBA Team Odds Los Angeles Clippers +325 Denver Nuggets +350 Olympiacos (EuroLeague) +525 Any Big3 League Team +550 Any G League Affiliate +600 Atlanta Hawks +800 Olimpia Milano (EuroLeague) +850 Boston Celtics +900 Toronto Raptors +1000 Guandong Southern Tigers (CBA) +1100

Including James Harden’s player option and the first-round pick, L.A. is $12 million below the tax and $20 million beneath the first apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Clippers could also create financial flexibility with the non-guaranteed contracts of Drew Eubanks ($4.8 million) and Jordan Miller ($2.1 million).

Los Angeles Has Five Second-Round Picks Available To Trade

Besides their nontax midlevel exception, the Clippers have the second-round, veteran minimum, and three trade exceptions ($6.5 million, $4.2 million, and $2.1 million).

However, L.A. doesn’t control its first-round pick in the next four years. The team will send an unprotected first to Oklahoma City in 2026, and the Thunder have the right to swap first-rounders in 2027.

Los Angeles will also send Philadelphia a 2028 unprotected first, and the 76ers have the right to swap first-rounders in 2029 (if 4-30). The Clippers are allowed to trade two firsts (2030 and 2032) and can swap their picks in 2030, 2031, or 2032.

The Clippers have five second-round picks available to trade.

Nuggets Are A Repeater Tax Team

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have flexibility to use the $5.7 million tax mid-level exception since they are $10.6 million below the second apron and Russell Westbrook declined his $3.46 million player option for next season.

For a fourth straight season, Denver is projected to be a luxury tax team. Because Denver is a repeater tax team (four years in a row), its current luxury tax penalty before its roster is filled out is a franchise-high $36 million.

Dario Saric also has until June 29 to opt in to his $5.42 million contract for next season, per Spotrac.

Denver’s priority this offseason is extending three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, who is eligible to sign a three-year, $212.2 million extension the day after the NBA Finals conclude.

Jokic’s $65.5 million salary in the first year replaces the player option in 2027-28 and puts Jokic in Denver through the 2029-30 season. That is a must for the Nuggets to keep their championship window open.

Denver Has One Second-Round Pick In 2032 Available To Trade

The Nuggets have one first-round pick in 2031 or 2032 available. Denver owes Oklahoma City a 2027 top-five-protected first. The first is top-five protected in 2028 if not conveyed in the previous season.

Denver will send the Thunder an additional top-five-protected pick two years after the original first is sent. That first also has top-five protection in the second year.

The Nuggets have one second-round pick in 2032 available to trade as well.

Denver doesn’t have much to work with here. Five other players are also free agents: DeAndre Jordan, Vlatko Cancar, Trey Alexander (R), PJ Hall (R), and Spencer Jones (R).

Miami, though, could lower its asking price for the 31-year-old Rozier because of his injury history.