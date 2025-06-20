NBA
Clippers Among Frontrunners To Trade For Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Clippers are among the favorites to trade for Miami Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier, according to Bovada. The 31-year-old is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $96.25 million contract in 2025-26.
Clippers Could Trade For Terry Rozier Instead Of Kevin Durant
Per Bovada, the Clippers have +325 odds to land Rozier this offseason, followed by the Denver Nuggets (+350), EuroLeague’s Olympiacos (+525), any Big3 league team (+550), any G League affiliate (+600), and other teams.
If the Clippers are unable to acquire Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, the team could turn to a more affordable option like Rozier, who averaged a career-high 21.1 points with the Charlotte Hornets in 2022-23.
In 64 games (23 starts) with Miami this campaign, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 25.9 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point territory.
|NBA Team
|Odds
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+325
|Denver Nuggets
|+350
|Olympiacos (EuroLeague)
|+525
|Any Big3 League Team
|+550
|Any G League Affiliate
|+600
|Atlanta Hawks
|+800
|Olimpia Milano (EuroLeague)
|+850
|Boston Celtics
|+900
|Toronto Raptors
|+1000
|Guandong Southern Tigers (CBA)
|+1100
Including James Harden’s player option and the first-round pick, L.A. is $12 million below the tax and $20 million beneath the first apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
The Clippers could also create financial flexibility with the non-guaranteed contracts of Drew Eubanks ($4.8 million) and Jordan Miller ($2.1 million).
Los Angeles Has Five Second-Round Picks Available To Trade
Besides their nontax midlevel exception, the Clippers have the second-round, veteran minimum, and three trade exceptions ($6.5 million, $4.2 million, and $2.1 million).
However, L.A. doesn’t control its first-round pick in the next four years. The team will send an unprotected first to Oklahoma City in 2026, and the Thunder have the right to swap first-rounders in 2027.
Los Angeles will also send Philadelphia a 2028 unprotected first, and the 76ers have the right to swap first-rounders in 2029 (if 4-30). The Clippers are allowed to trade two firsts (2030 and 2032) and can swap their picks in 2030, 2031, or 2032.
The Clippers have five second-round picks available to trade.
Nuggets Are A Repeater Tax Team
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have flexibility to use the $5.7 million tax mid-level exception since they are $10.6 million below the second apron and Russell Westbrook declined his $3.46 million player option for next season.
For a fourth straight season, Denver is projected to be a luxury tax team. Because Denver is a repeater tax team (four years in a row), its current luxury tax penalty before its roster is filled out is a franchise-high $36 million.
Dario Saric also has until June 29 to opt in to his $5.42 million contract for next season, per Spotrac.
Denver’s priority this offseason is extending three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, who is eligible to sign a three-year, $212.2 million extension the day after the NBA Finals conclude.
Jokic’s $65.5 million salary in the first year replaces the player option in 2027-28 and puts Jokic in Denver through the 2029-30 season. That is a must for the Nuggets to keep their championship window open.
Denver Has One Second-Round Pick In 2032 Available To Trade
The Nuggets have one first-round pick in 2031 or 2032 available. Denver owes Oklahoma City a 2027 top-five-protected first. The first is top-five protected in 2028 if not conveyed in the previous season.
Denver will send the Thunder an additional top-five-protected pick two years after the original first is sent. That first also has top-five protection in the second year.
The Nuggets have one second-round pick in 2032 available to trade as well.
Denver doesn’t have much to work with here. Five other players are also free agents: DeAndre Jordan, Vlatko Cancar, Trey Alexander (R), PJ Hall (R), and Spencer Jones (R).
Miami, though, could lower its asking price for the 31-year-old Rozier because of his injury history.