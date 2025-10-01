Clippers and Ballmer Stand Firm Amid NBA Probe

Ongoing Investigation

The Los Angeles Clippers face a growing storm. The NBA is investigating whether the franchise violated salary cap rules during its 2019 recruitment of Kawhi Leonard. At the center of the probe is an alleged improper endorsement arrangement that could have influenced Leonard’s decision to join the team.

The league hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to lead the investigation, which began in September 2024. Since then, operations inside the Clippers’ front office have reportedly been disrupted.

Ballmer’s Confidence

Despite the scrutiny, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his leadership group remain confident in their position. According to The Washington Post, sources inside the organization say Ballmer and his staff are “steadfast” in their belief the team will be cleared.

One executive described the process as “exhausting” and “infuriating,” but added that they are “not afraid” of the outcome, citing faith in the franchise’s compliance with NBA rules.

The Aspiration Deal

The focus of the investigation is Leonard’s endorsement contract with Aspiration, a now-bankrupt financial company once marketed as a sustainability-focused brand. Leonard’s LLC, KL2 Aspire, signed a deal worth up to $50 million. Bankruptcy filings revealed that between 2022 and 2025, Leonard was set to earn $28 million with minimal marketing requirements.

The agreement also included up to $20 million in stock, and emails suggest continued payments were tied to Leonard staying in Los Angeles. Those details have drawn scrutiny from league compliance officials.

Complicating matters further, Aspiration’s co-founder Joe Sanberg has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in an unrelated federal case. Ballmer, who invested heavily in the company’s eco-initiatives, insists he knew nothing about impropriety.

The Clippers maintain that the deal was a private arrangement between Leonard and Aspiration, not a team-directed incentive.

Looking Ahead

Ballmer has admitted the situation is “embarrassing” but continues to stand behind his staff. A team spokesperson said, “We respect the league’s process and are cooperating fully.” Leonard also addressed the matter, saying he has “nothing to hide” and remains focused on basketball.

With Leonard under contract through 2027, the Clippers aim to compete for a championship as they prepare to move into the Intuit Dome. The investigation’s outcome could shape not only their future, but also how the NBA approaches endorsement-linked free agency deals.