Clippers’ Bradley Beal (knee) to make his preseason debut on Friday vs. the Warriors

On Friday evening, the LA Clippers will be on the road for their preseason finale vs. the Warriors. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are resting with the regular season on the horizon.

However, one Clipper will make their franchise debut on Friday night vs. Golden State. Bradley Beal was dealing with a minor knee injury during the preseason. He missed the team’s first three preseason games but will be available on Friday. Knowing Beal has a knee issue, the team could give him a lighter workload vs. the Warriors.

Bradley Beal will make his Clippers debut on Friday night

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Wizards traded with the Suns. In that deal, Phoenix traded Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, six second-round picks, and four first-round picks swaps to Washington. The Suns acquired Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin, and Isaiah Todd. In his first year with Phoenix, Bradley Beal played and started 53 games. He averaged 18.2 points per game, his lowest sicne 2015-16. During his 2024-25 campaign with the Suns, Beal appeared in 53 games and made 38 starts.

After missing out on the playoffs again, the Suns made massive changes to the roster. The team traded two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. Additionally, Phoenix bought out the remainder of Bradley Beal’s contract. That made the 32-year-old a free agent this offseason. Ultimately, he signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the LA Clippers.

Beal is under contract for $5,3 million in 2025-26 and has a $5.6 million player option in 2026-27. During the 2025-26 preseason, Beal was dealing with a knee injury. He was forced to miss their first three preseason matchups. On Friday, October 17, Beal is expected to make his preseason debut for the Clippers. This was first reported by NBA insider Chris Haynes.

As he was with the Suns, Bradley Beal will likely be the third scoring option in LA. He has Kevin Durant and Devin Booker ahead of him in Phoenix. Beal has James Harden and Kawhi Leonard as the top scoring options for the Clippers. Last season, both Harden and Leonard averaged 21+ points per game. As the third scoring option, Bradley Beal averaged 17.0 points per game in 2024-25. How productive will Beal be in his first season with the Clippers?