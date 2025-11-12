Clippers’ Bradley Beal To Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal has a fracture in his hip and will undergo season-ending surgery, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Bradley Beal Expected To Have A Full And Complete Recovery

Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, told Charania that the former first-rounder will have a “full and complete recovery” after the surgery.

“We met with numerous doctors and specialists around the country in collaboration with the entire Clippers medical staff over the last few days, and came to the decision unanimously that the surgery will allow Brad to have a full and complete recovery,” Bartelstein told Charania.

Beal left Saturday’s game against the Phoenix Suns in the first half because of hip soreness. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Monday that Beal would undergo imaging and was expected to miss several games.

According to Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com, Beal said on Friday in Phoenix that he’s been dealing with an unspecified injury since last season, when he played for the Suns.

Beal, 32, played in just six games (all starts) for the Clippers this season. He averaged career lows of 8.2 points, 1.7 assists, and 20.2 minutes in those contests with a shooting line of 37.5/36.8/75.

The Clippers are 1-3 without Beal this season.

Beal Signed Two-Year, $11 Million Deal With Clippers

During the offseason, the Suns completed a buyout with Beal by utilizing the waive-and-stretch provision to spread the $99 million owed to the three-time All-Star over the next five years at $20 million per season.

After clearing waivers, Beal signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers. His deal includes a 15% trade bonus and a $5.62 million player option for 2026-27.

Bartelstein reportedly told Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports in July that his client is interested in signing a long-term contract with the Clippers after the 2025-26 season.

If a long-term contract is not reached, the 14-year veteran could become one of the top available players in free agency next summer.

“Brad did not want to go anywhere where he would be a one-year rental or he would go somewhere where they’re getting a massive talent grab for a year, try to help them win a championship and then move on to somewhere else,” Bartelstein told Schiffer.

“Brad doesn’t like change. It’s one of the reasons why he stayed in Washington so long. So the goal of this is to go to LA, have an awesome season, and then re-sign a long-term deal with the Clippers [next] summer.”

However, a long-term deal could be out of the question at this point.

In two seasons with the Suns, Beal averaged just 17.6 points per contest and missed a combined 58 games during that span. He played in just 106 of a possible 164 games with Phoenix, per Basketball Reference.

Beal hasn’t played at least 60 games in a single campaign since the 2020-21 season, which was a 72-game season during the COVID-19 pandemic.