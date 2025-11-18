Clippers’ Derrick Jones Jr. Out At Least 6 Weeks With MCL Sprain

Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee and will be reevaluated in six weeks, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Derrick Jones Jr. Suffered MCL Sprain Against Celtics

Jones, 28, had started all 13 games this season and was averaging a career-high 10.9 points per game prior to the injury Sunday at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN’s report, Jones was helped to the locker room after falling to the court and grabbing his right knee following a collision in the second quarter of the Clippers’ 121-118 loss.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown lost his dribble and dove to retrieve the ball just as Jones was reaching for it. The collision resulted in Jones’ knee bending inward at an awkward angle.

Brown’s arm struck Jones’ leg, and Jones immediately grabbed his knee as he fell to the floor and rolled on the court in pain before slowly getting up and being helped to the locker room.

Brown was whistled for a foul on the play.

Clippers Are Without Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal

The Clippers are already dealing with other injuries to star players.

Kawhi Leonard missed his seventh straight game with an ankle and foot sprain, while Bradley Beal suffered a season-ending hip fracture on Nov. 8.

“It’s tough,” James Harden said of Jones’ injury. “It’s like one after the next. You just try to continue to keep your head on straight, focus on what you can control and just go out there and come away with wins. Hopefully guys will start coming back sooner than later.”

Jones has also averaged 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and career highs of 1.2 blocks and 24.9 minutes per game this season with a shooting line of 53.3/34.8/78.6.

Per The Athletic’s Law Murray, third-year wing Jordan Miller also exited Sunday’s game with an injury — he aggravated the left hamstring strain that caused him to miss the first three weeks of the season.

The Clippers will continue their seven-game road trip on Thursday at Orlando.