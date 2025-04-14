Clippers injury update: Kawhi Leonard feels ‘great’ heading into the 2025 postseason

Staying healthy and readily available for the Clippers has been a challenge for Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA champion is one of the best two-way players when he’s on the court.

Leonard missed the first 33 games of the 2024-25 season for the Clippers due to right knee inflammation. The team did not want to rush Leonard so that he could be ready for the postseason. After an OT win vs. the Warriors on Sunday, the Clippers locked up the 5th seed in the West playoffs. Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals. After the game, Leonard told reporters that he feels “great” heading into the playoffs.

Kawhi Leonard looks the healthiest he’s been in 2024-25

KAWHI LEONARD TODAY: 33 POINTS

7 ASSISTS

6 REBOUNDS

3 STEALS

68% FG

47 MINUTES HEALTHY KAWHI. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rQZzhVUNmn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 13, 2025



The 2024-25 season is Kawhi Leonard’s 13th professional season and his fifth with the Clippers. Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. He’s played 60+ games just once in his five seasons with LA. Staying healthy has been an uphill battle for the two-time defensive player of the year. His 68 games in 2023-24 are the most he’s played in a single season for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard started just 37 of the Clippers’ 82 games this season. He missed the first 33 games of 2024-25 due to right knee inflation. The 33-year-old was supposed to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics. However, Leonard had to withdraw due to concerns about his knee. That injury lingered into the NBA regular season and Leonard did not make his debut until January 4.

In his 37 starts this season, Leonard is averaging (21.5) points, (5.9) rebounds, (3.1) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. For the third consecutive season, Leonard is shooting at least (.411) percent from beyond the arc. The veteran forward has worked all season to be ready for the playoffs. He wants to be at his best and available for the Clippers. Los Angeles has a first-round playoff series vs. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.