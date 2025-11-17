Clippers’ James Harden made NBA history after back-to-back games with 35/5/5

At 4-9, the LA Clippers are 11th in the Western Conference. The team is 2-8 in their last 10 games. That includes a 121-118 loss on the road to Boston on Sunday.

Due to injuries, the Clippers have been without some of their top talent in 2025-26. However, James Harden has been available for 12 of the Clippers’ 13 games. Against Boston, the one-time NBA MVP did what he could to carry the team. Harden’s 37 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists were not enough to escape Boston with a win. The 36-year-old made NBA history with that performance. He is the fourth player age 36 or older with back-to-back games of 35/5/5.

James Harden is carrying the Clippers to begin the 2025-26 season

Injuries and an older roster have defined the Clippers’ start to the 2025-26 season. Last week, veteran SG Bradley Beal suffered a left hip fracture that required season-ending surgery. He started six games for the Clippers. Additionally, Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a right foot sprain and ankle injury. Not ideal, just 13 games into the season for LA. While Leonard has missed time, James Harden has been asked to carry the Clippers offensively.

Harden’s 26.0 points per game is the 16th highest at this point in the year. The next closest on the roster is center Ivica Zubac with 16.2 points per game. Their offense cannot survive with Harden having to drop 25-30 points each night. That is not a recipe for winning basketball. Los Angeles desperately needs Kawhi Leonard’s production back on the court. In his six starts this season, Leonard is averaging 24.3 points per game.

Without Leonard, James Harden is doing what he can at 36 years old to lead LA. On Sunday vs. the Celtics, James Harden led the team with 37 points offensively. He also added seven rebounds and eight assists in a 121-118 loss. That was the 11-time all-star’s second straight game with at least 35/5/5. James Harden is just the 4th player in league history, age 36 or older, to have 35/5/5 in back-to-back games.

He joins Lebron James (5x), Kevin Durant (2x), and Steph Curry. While Harden made NBA history on Sunday, the Clippers are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Los Angeles is desperate for another player who can score 20+ points per game consistently. Kawhi Leonard could fill that void, but he is dealing with multiple injuries. The Clippers have the second game of a back-to-back on Monday in Philadelphia vs. the 76ers. Can James Harden lead the Clippers to a win vs. his former team?