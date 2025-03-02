Clippers, Jordan Miller Agree to Four-Year, $8.3M Contract

The Los Angeles Clippers and two-way forward Jordan Miller have agreed to a four-year, $8.3 million contract, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Saturday.

Clippers’ Jordan Miller Will Earn $1 Million For The Rest Of The Season

Miller’s standard deal includes over $1 million for the last six weeks of the season, according to Charania. To make roster space for the 6-foot-7 wing, the Clippers are also waiving forward MarJon Beauchamp.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded Beauchamp to Los Angeles at the deadline in exchange for Kevin Porter Jr. That was a cost-cutting move for the Clippers, since the team would have had to pay Porter’s 2025-26 player option. They won’t carry any dead money beyond this season for Beauchamp.

Miller, 25, was selected 48th overall by the Clippers in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft out of the University of Miami. He appeared in eight games off the bench in his rookie 2023-24 season, averaging 1.6 points and 3.5 minutes per contest.

In 30 games as a reserve this season, he’s averaging career highs of 4.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 12.4 minutes per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 78.8% at the free throw line.

Miller Has Thrived In The G League

With the G League’s San Diego Clippers (known as the Ontario Clippers last season) in 2023-24, he averaged 20.9 points per game in 39 contests, while shooting 49.1% from the floor, 35.5% from beyond the arc, and 82.9% at the foul line. He’s averaging 23.9 points this season on a 50-35-84 shooting split in seven games.

Although Charania reported the value of Miller’s new four-year deal at $8.3 million, that would require a rest-of-season salary that would push the team’s salary beyond the tax line. Miller’s $1 million salary for the rest of the season is well beyond his prorated minimum.

This means the final three years of the contract includes just some guaranteed money, if any at all, but Miller could play himself off such a deal if he can duplicate his recent G League performances at the NBA level. The Clippers will use a portion of their mid-level exception to complete the signing.

In a corresponding move, the Clippers have reportedly waived Kai Jones and signed Seth Lundy and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to two-way contracts, sources told Charania.