Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (ankle sprain) is out the ‘next few games’ for Los Angeles

With four consecutive losses, the Los Angeles Clippers are 3-6 in 2025-26. The team is coming off a 114-103 loss on Saturday to the Phoenix Suns.

In that game, Los Angeles was without the services of two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard. He was listed as out on the injury report due to an ankle sprain. Over the weekend, NBA insiders reported that Kawhi Leonard will miss the “next few games” for the Clippers as he recovers. He was out Saturday vs. Phoenix and will likely miss their game on Monday vs. the Hawks.

When will Kawhi Leonard be back on the court for the Clippers?

Kawhi Leonard Out For ‘Next Few Games’ Due To Sprained Ankle https://t.co/fN1P7IGGZB — RealGM (@RealGM) November 9, 2025



Against the Suns on Saturday evening, the Clippers’ leading scorer was center Ivica Zubac with 21 points. He also racked up 15 rebounds for Los Angeles in their fourth consecutive loss. It was the third straight game without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. The 34-year-old is dealing with an ankle sprain. Over the weekend, it was announced that Leonard will miss the “next few games” for Los Angeles. Not ideal for the Clippers.

The team can’t afford for Kawhi to miss extended time. Luckily, head coach Ty Lue told reporters that Leonard’s injury wasn’t long-term. However, he was unsure when the six-time all-star would make his return. Los Angeles is at home on Monday and Wednesday before it begins a seven-game road trip. After Wednesday, the Clippers will not be back at home until after Thanksgiving.

Kawhi Leonard will miss the next few games with an ankle injury, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tcjTVGhsse — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 9, 2025

Kawhi Leonard started the Clippers’ first six games of the 2025-26 season. He is averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Leonard played 37 minutes on Monday, November 3, and hasn’t appeared in a game sicne. It’s still early in the year, and the Clippers want to give Kawhi ample time to rest and recover.

Since he joined the Clippers, it’s been an uphill battle for Leonard to stay healthy for the entire season. Sixty-eight games in 2023-24 is his personal best with Los Angeles. During his 2024-25 campaign, Leonard only played in 37 games for the Clippers. He missed the first 34 games of last season and appeared in just 37 games for Los Angeles. Can Kawhi Leonard bounce back from this ankle sprain and help the Clippers start stacking wins? At 3-6, the team is currently 12th in the Western Conference.