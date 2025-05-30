Clippers Lead Jrue Holiday Trade Sweepstakes Over Mavericks, Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in trading for Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, who is currently in the midst of a four-year, $134.4 million contract.

Clippers Need Enough Outgoing Salary To Acquire Jrue Holiday

Holiday, who turns 35 next month, is one valuable veteran that Boston is expected to consider moving via trade, as the team looks to retool its roster amid the new CBA’s salary cap rules.

Brian Robb of Mass Live reported Wednesday that the Clippers are “expected to show interest in” Holiday this offseason. Holiday was born in Chatsworth, Calif., and spent one year at UCLA, so it could be a good fit.

The Clippers have reserve guard Bogdan Bogdanovic ($16 million) as a potential salary matching option in a swap. He averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 30 games this season with L.A. after a mid-season trade.

Bogdanovic combined with center Drew Eubanks ($4.75 million) and one other low-cost player would be enough outgoing salary for the team to take on Holiday’s 2025-26 salary ($32.4 million).

Clippers Pursued Holiday After Damian Lillard Trade

The Celtics outbid several teams, including the Clippers, for Holiday back in 2023 when Portland made the six-time All-Defensive member available following the Damian Lillard blockbuster trade to Milwaukee.

Boston traded Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and two future first-round picks for Holiday in the deal before training camp that helped the Celtics win their 18th championship.

The Clippers are notorious for adding players with ridiculous contracts. James Harden is signed to a two-year, $70 million deal, while Kawhi Leonard is in the first season of a three-year, $149.5 million deal.

Of the three teams, the Clippers make the most sense for Holiday.

Holiday Trade To Mavs, Lakers Unlikely

Meanwhile, the Mavericks already have over $205 million committed in payroll for next season when factoring in Cooper Flagg’s projected cap hold ($13.8 million) and assuming Kyrie Irving ($43.9 million player option) returns at a similar cap number.

Considering Irving is expected to miss a couple of months next season due to an ACL injury, Dallas could use a veteran player like Holiday to help keep the team afloat.

But the Mavs might not be able to afford Holiday.

NBA insider Marc Stein noted earlier this month that it would be complicated for Dallas to absorb the remaining three years and $104 million left on Holiday’s deal.

In September 2023, Holiday was also reportedly interested in playing for the Lakers.

That story surfaced after Portland dealt Lillard to Milwaukee. A potential trade package could include Dalton Knecht ($4.01 million) and Rui Hachimura ($18.25 million).

If the Clippers are unable to make something work, maybe the purple and gold can.