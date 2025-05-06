Despite being eliminated by Denver in the first-round of the playoffs, the Clippers showed fierce competitiveness as they fought until Game 7 of their first-round Western Conference series. The team seems to have confidence that they way forward is to maintain they core stars for next season.

With Kawhi Leonard staying healthy during the entire playoff run for the first time in five years, having played 37 games before their elimination, the Los Angeles organization will continue to believe in him for the future. The same goes for All-Star James Harden, who is part of the oldest roster in the NBA.

“I definitely believe in those two,” said Lawrence Frank, president of the club’s basketball operations. Even though Kawhi didn’t make his season debut until January due to a slow recovery, he still averaged 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 31.9 minutes.

“There’s another level for him out there that he’s going to get to next year,” Frank said on Monday, attending the press after being eliminated by Denver. “I think looking at next year that we can be better with more games from Kawhi.”

The Clippers have now failed to advance to the second round of the postseason for the third-straight competition, even though they earned the fifth seed of the West with a 50-32 mark. “Our players are embarrassed about Game 7 and they’re really, really upset that we lost the series,” Frank said.

Harden, who will be 36-years of age next season, has a player option coming up. “We have a great level of appreciation for what James did this year,” Lawrence said. “I’m going in with the intent that if he doesn’t pick up his option that we’re going to be able to reach an agreement that works well for James and works well for the Clippers.”

Frank now believes they can achieve success if they add another playmakers this summer. “It was great that we were healthy for the first time in a long time, but that doesn’t mean you only get one shot at it,” Frank said. “We’ll keep on taking cracks at it and at the same time.”