Clippers Sign TyTy Washington Jr. To One-Year Contract

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent guard TyTy Washington Jr., Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Saturday.

TyTy Washington Jr. Likely Signed An Exhibit 10 Contract

Considering the Clippers are hard-capped at the first apron and can’t currently sign a free agent to a standard contract, Washington was likely offered a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 deal, which wouldn’t count against the cap.

Washington, who turns 24 in November, is set to enter his fourth NBA season after appearing in 16 games off the bench for the Phoenix Suns in the 2024-25 campaign.

In 58 career NBA regular-season games (two starts) across three seasons, Washington has averaged 3.3 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 10.5 minutes per contest while shooting 34.7% from the field and 23.4% from 3-point territory.

The 6-foot-3 guard was selected 29th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA draft out of the University of Kentucky, but he was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves and then to the Houston Rockets a day later.

Washington Previously Played For Rockets, Bucks, Suns

Washington played a limited role across 31 outings (two starts) for the Rockets as a rookie, averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 36.3% from the floor and 23.8% from deep.

During the 2023 offseason, Washington was once again traded twice – from Houston to the Atlanta Hawks to the Oklahoma City Thunder – before being waived by the Thunder.

The Arizona native subsequently spent his second season on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and his third year on a two-way deal with Phoenix.

Washington has put up better numbers across the board in the G League, posting 21.7 points and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc in 32 games last season for the Valley Suns.

Clippers Could Convert Washington’s Deal Into A Two-Way Contract

The Clippers are at 14 standard contracts, according to Spotrac.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum salary deal that allows NBA teams to invite players to training camp. This type of deal can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season.

Two-way contracts, meanwhile, allow teams to carry three extra players in addition to the 15 on their regular-season roster. These players are able to play in the NBA and G League, but they’re limited to 50 NBA games.

Since Washington remains eligible for a two-way contract, he could potentially claim one of Los Angeles’ two-way spots after training camp.

For right now, all three of the Clippers’ two-way slots are occupied with second-round rookie Kobe Sanders, forward Trentyn Flowers, and third-year wing Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Washington is expected to end up as an affiliate player for the San Diego Clippers, L.A.’s G League team.