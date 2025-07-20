Clippers ‘Strongly, Strongly Considering’ Chris Paul Reunion

Los Angeles Clippers team president Lawrence Frank revealed that the team is expected to pursue Chris Paul.

After making some notable additions this offseason in the form of Brook Lopez, John Collins and Bradley Beal, it appears the Clippers aren’t done yet.

“What I’d say about Chris is he’s a great player,” Frank said. “He’s a great Clipper. He obviously possesses some of the qualities we [are looking for]. And, of course, we’re strongly, strongly considering him.”

Paul spent six memorable seasons with the Clippers, reaching the playoffs every season. He combined with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan for what was affectionately known as ‘Lob City’ and made for one of the most exciting teams in the league.

The 40 year old has since played for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and most recently the San Antonio Spurs.

Paul averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 28 minutes per game last season.

Another reason for Paul to consider the Clippers would be a desire to stay close to family.

Clippers Getting Complicated?

Signing Chris Paul would make one wonder if the Clippers are getting too many cooks in the kitchen.

James Harden, Bradley Beal and Kawhi Leonard all need their touches. Is there room for Paul’s ball dominating style as well?

Surely, discussions will have already been had with Harden about playing with Paul again. The duo first combined in Houston, coming ever so close to toppling the Golden State Warriors.

Paul, naturally, would provide a steady hand at the point guard position and be able to direct the bench unit. If he’s content with playing that role, there is opportunity for success.

Kris Dunn is currently the backup point guard but he’s best left focusing on defense and playing off Paul. The veteran point guard may also thrive playing alongside Lopez.

With Lopez’s ability to stretch the floor, Paul should be able to manipulate defenses in the pick-and-roll.

The key is accepting a diminished role.