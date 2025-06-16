Clippers to Hire Former Kings GM Monte McNair in Advisor Role

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly hired former Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair as an advisor, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Monte McNair Began His Front Office Career With Rockets

McNair began his front office career with the Houston Rockets as a basketball operations senior analyst in 2007. He was then promoted to director of basketball operations in 2013, VP of basketball operations in 2016, and assistant GM in 2018.

After more than a decade with Houston, the Kings hired McNair as general manager in 2020. Sacramento went 195-205 (.488) during McNair’s tenure.

The California native won NBA executive of the year in 2023 when the Kings finished 48-34 and ended an NBA record 16-year playoff drought.

Former Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair, the 2022-23 NBA executive of the Year, is joining the Los Angeles Clippers in an advisor role, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2025



However, McNair and the Kings mutually agreed to part ways in April, shortly after the team was eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. He was Sacramento’s general manager for the past five years prior to being replaced by Scott Perry.

According to Basketball Reference, the Kings won 40 or more games in three straight seasons under McNair. Before this streak, they had not won 40 games in any season since 2005-06.

Clippers Have Suffered Three Straight First-Round Playoff Exits

Meanwhile, McNair joins a Clippers team that has suffered three consecutive first-round playoff exits. L.A. has failed each season to reach the Western Conference semifinals since the 2021 playoffs.

Despite recent playoff disappointments, Los Angeles has cap flexibility to give James Harden a salary increase, use most of its nontax midlevel exception, and still remain below the luxury tax.

Including Harden’s $36.3 million player option and the first-round pick, the Clippers are $12 million below the tax and $20 million beneath the first apron. Harden and Batum ($4.9 million) have until June 29 to opt in to their contracts for next season.

Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, although Harden “is trending towards declining” his option, both sides “are interested in continuing their partnership.”

Since McNair spent several years with Harden in Houston, his addition could mean that the 11-time All-Star will remain in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

McNair Could Lure Kevin Durant To L.A.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, the Clippers are also a “team to monitor” in the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes this offseason, as they “have the contracts to make another move to augment” their roster around Kawhi Leonard and Harden.

Per Spotrac, the Clippers could create financial flexibility with the non-guaranteed contracts of Drew Eubanks ($4.8 million) and Jordan Miller ($2.1 million).

Besides the nontax midlevel exception, L.A. has the second-round, veteran minimum, and three trade exceptions ($6.5 million, $4.2 million, and $2.1 million).

McNair would definitely make headlines for the Clippers if he’s able to land Durant.