Clippers Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant Linked To Los Angeles

A new team has now entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, there could be mutual interest between the Phoenix Suns and Clippers for a potential Durant trade this offseason.

“The one team that I think there will be communication [with]…this may be the Suns reaching out to them or them reaching out to the Suns or just mutual interest…is the Clippers,” Gambadoro said.

“We’ve never talked about the Clippers before, but they got [Ivica] Zubac, they got [Kris] Dunn, they got [Norman] Powell, they got Derrick Jones [Jr.]. I’ll have to look at what their draft capital is, but the Clippers are a team that I heard.”

Clippers Can Trade Two First-Round Draft Picks

A trade package including Powell, Zubac, Jones, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, as well as a 2031 first-round pick, a 2030 pick swap, and a 2032 first-round pick swap, would be an enticing offer for Phoenix.

Powell is entering the last year of his contract, and he has definitely outplayed his current $19.2 million salary. Starting on the first day after the NBA Finals, Powell is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $128.5 million deal.

It should be noted that the Clippers don’t control their first-round pick in the next four years. They will also send an unprotected first to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2026.

The Clippers are allowed to trade two firsts (2030 and 2032) and can swap their picks in 2030, 2031 or 2032. L.A. has five second-round picks available to trade.

Clippers Could Form New Big Three

If such a trade is made this summer, the Clippers will be able to form a new “Big Three” with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Durant. This would come almost a year after L.A. let Paul George walk in free agency.

But there’s nothing to celebrate right now, as the team finished fifth in the Western Conference and just lost in the first round of the playoffs for a second consecutive postseason.

However, George’s departure gave the Clippers the option to build a deep roster.

In addition to their nontax midlevel exception, the Clippers have the second-round, veteran minimum, and three trade exceptions ($6.5 million, $4.2 million, and $2.1 million).

L.A. Can Give James Harden A Salary Increase

The Clippers also have the flexibility to give Harden a salary increase, use most of their nontax midlevel exception, and still remain below the luxury tax.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, including the Harden $36.3 million player option and the first-round pick, L.A. is $12 million below the tax and $20 million beneath the first apron.

Harden and Nicolas Batum ($4.9 million) have until June 29 to opt in to their contracts for next season. The Clippers could create financial flexibility with the non-guaranteed contracts of Drew Eubanks ($4.8 million) and Jordan Miller ($2.1 million).

In 62 games with the Suns this season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 36.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from 3-point territory.