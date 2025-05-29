Coach Adelman Wants Nuggets In ‘Much Better Shape’ Next Season

Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman wants his team to be in much better shape for the start of next season. The newly promoted head coach is wasting no time in setting his standards.

Since taking over with three games remaining in the regular season, Adelman has made a strong impression. What looked a season down the drain ended in the second round after a tough seven-game battle with a 68-14 Oklahoma City Thunder team headed to the NBA Finals.

“Teams that get off to great starts usually at the end of the year have the best chance of being healthy in these big games,” Adelman said at his introductory presser as the full-time head coach. “But, yeah, that will be the expectation to come back in much better shape.”

That sounds like Adelman would like to build towards a strong record out of the gate, possibly allowing for rest at the end of the season. Freshness has certainly been a cause for concern with superstar Nikola Jokic with how much is demanded of him.

It’s been noted that Adelman is someone who keeps an open mind and wants his players to do the same. With not much roster turnover expected, Adelman has to get creative in improving the team.

“New ideas are good ideas,” Adelman said. “I have to give them something to come back to that excites them.”

Adelman Wants Nuggets To Play Slower

One of the telling remarks by Adelman during the presser was about the team’s playing style. He hinted that the Nuggets have pushed the pace in the regular season to their own physical detriment come playoff time.

The Nuggets were eighth in pace during the regular season and seventh of 16 playoff teams. Denver ranked 24th in pace in the regular season when it won the title in 2023. The Nuggets were 26th in pace during the regular season a year ago.

“We have to get back to being an execution-based team,” Adelman said. “If that takes away some of our pace numbers, or whatever the analytics want to say, I think that’s OK if it wins you a game in May, as opposed to playing a game in December.

“The majority of the time, if you want to win big, you’ve got to play slow. You’ve got to be efficient. You’ve got to be clean. So that will be things we’ll talk about throughout the summer, going to training camp.”

Health was an issue for the Nuggets once again this season. Aaron Gordon played in 51 games this season and Jamal Murray featured in 67. Michael Porter Jr. picked up a shoulder injury in the playoffs while Gordon suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain before Game 7 against the Thunder.

Adelman does not want that to be the story next season.