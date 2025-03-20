Colin Cowherd March Madness 2025 Bracket Picks: Which #1 Seed Does He Think Wins NCAA Tournament?

Colin Cowherd has revealed his March Madness 2025 picks, and he’s all in on the SEC. He believes the conference’s depth, athleticism, and scoring power give it an edge over the competition. His bracket features Auburn as the national champion, with Florida and Duke making deep runs.

Colin Cowherd’s 2025 March Madness Picks

Auburn to win the national championship

Florida and Duke to make the Final Four

SEC teams to dominate the tournament

Colin Cowherd’s Bracket Reveal

Cowherd sees Auburn as the most battle-tested team in the country. “I watched Auburn play two or three times. Deep, multiple guys that could give you 12–15 points, good coach, good size, aggressive,” he said.

He also believes Duke could be a title contender if Cooper Flagg is healthy. “Cooper Flagg, if healthy, will be the best player in the tournament. And maybe he’s just good enough to take them to six wins.”

Breaking Down Cowherd’s Picks

Auburn to Win the National Championship

Cowherd is backing Auburn to cut down the nets in April. He points to their depth, experience, and ability to score in multiple ways. “Battle-hardened. I think all these SEC teams are going to do pretty well in the tournament.”

While he acknowledges Houston is a strong team, he believes SEC teams have been tested at a higher level. “Houston is a very good basketball team, but I’ll take a couple of SEC teams and Duke.”

Florida and Duke in the Final Four

Cowherd sees Florida as a dangerous team that has caught fire at the right time. “Florida wasn’t great at the beginning of the year, but they’ve been on fire now.”

Duke’s success, in his view, depends on the health of Cooper Flagg. “If healthy, he will be the best player in the tournament.”

He’s taking both teams along with Auburn to go deep, but he thinks Houston is the most vulnerable one-seed, who he says are “beatable.”