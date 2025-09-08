College Sports Commission Overstated NIL Deals By $44.4M

The College Sports Commission (CSC) issued a correction Friday, saying it had overstated the value of name, image, likeness (NIL) deals it had cleared by more than $40 million in a data set released a day earlier.

College Sports Commission Blames Deloitte

The CSC is responsible for approving contracts worth $600 or more between college athletes and third-party companies. Schools are allowed to spend up to $20.5 million per year to athletes.

Deloitte, which helped develop the platform called NIL Go, was blamed by the commission for the clerical reporting error. The total value of deals cleared was $35.42 million instead of the $79.8 million previously announced.

The $79.8 million is the total amount of all deals in the system, including those that are still pending.

The College Sports Commission has been made aware of a clerical reporting error in the data provided by its outside consultants at Deloitte that was included in yesterday’s NIL Deal Flow report. We are now taking steps to publicly clarify the data. — College Sports Commission (@theCSCommission) September 5, 2025



In addition, the CSC said that 6,090 deals had been approved, not the previously reported number of 8,359, which is the total number of deals in the system to date.

“We take full responsibility for this reporting error,” Deloitte said in a statement. “We have taken additional measures to avoid any future recurrence and are fully confident in the NIL Go platform.”

From June 11 through Aug. 31, the commission said 28,342 students as well as 3,160 representatives and agents signed up on its NIL Go digital platform.

CSC Launched NIL Go After House V. NCAA Settlement

The CSC launched the NIL Go portal on June 11 following the House v. NCAA settlement.

It allows schools to directly pay athletes for their NIL while simultaneously offering them an opportunity to make money from outside groups. NIL Go is in charge of analyzing the outside deals.

According to The Associated Press, the commission did not report errors in other statistics it unveiled Thursday, including the 332 deals that had not been cleared and 75 that had been resubmitted.

The commission said the most common clearance issues were delays in providing required information, deals not satisfying a valid business purpose requirement, and contradictory deal terms.

Per the press release, the CSC said most deals are being cleared within a week but acknowledged “frustration” in the time it takes to process certain NIL deals.

“The CSC is working diligently to speed up wait times and regrets the frustration caused by these initial delays in the process,” the commission said in a statement. “As with any new system of this scale, some early delays and growing pains are inevitable.”

The CSC also added that values of the deals ranged as high as $1.8 million. It said its “deal flow reports” will be updated on a regular basis for schools and collegiate athletes.