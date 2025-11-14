Colorado Athletic Director Rick George To Step Down, Take Advisory Role

Colorado athletics director Rick George will step down from his role at the end of the academic year and become a special advisor to the chancellor, the school announced Thursday.

Rick George Was The Sixth Athletic Director In Colorado History

George has been the AD in Boulder since 2013, returning to the school where he once served on football coach Bill McCartney’s staff as the recruiting coordinator and assistant athletic director for football operations.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Athletic Director for the University of Colorado for the last 13 years, but after considerable thought and discussions with my family dating back to last spring, I have decided it is time for new leadership to guide the department,” said George.

CU Athletic Director Rick George has announced that he will transition into a new role at the conclusion of the academic year. More » https://t.co/EgeGj9Sb2Z pic.twitter.com/dm61viJ3hL — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) November 13, 2025



“I wanted to make this announcement now in order to give Chancellor Schwartz plenty of time to find the right person for Colorado, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition,” George continued.

“I also wanted to time my announcement so that I could support Coach Prime and our football team this season, which I’m looking forward to continuing in my new role.”

George Was Named Athletic Director Of The Year In 2023-24

During his tenure as athletics director, George oversaw the development of the UCHealth Champions Center through the most successful fundraising campaign in department history, generating $100 million for the project.

George was also named the Athletic Director of the Year in 2023-24 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), becoming the first Colorado AD to receive the national accolade.

“Rick’s contributions to our university in his 13 years as head of our athletic department have been incalculable,” Chancellor Justin Schwartz said.

“He is a nationally respected leader who has always kept CU at the forefront of the dynamic and highly competitive landscape of college athletics. I am grateful for his leadership and am elated he has decided to stay on as a Special Advisor and AD Emeritus.”

George Hired Deion Sanders As Football Coach

In addition, George has also been named to the National Football Foundation’s “Team of Excellence,” and the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee has recognized him three times as its “Staff Member of the Year.”

What’s more, George returned Colorado to the Big 12, and he also spent time as a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee as well as served on the Division I Council.

However, George’s time as AD will be most remembered by his hiring of Deion Sanders as football coach, as the move generated significant national interest in the team.

Before becoming AD, George was the Chief Operating Officer for the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball.

The school did not announce a timeline for hiring a replacement.