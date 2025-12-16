Cooper Flagg Breaks LeBron James’ Rookie Scoring Record

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg made NBA history Monday night during an overtime matchup against the Utah Jazz. The 18-year-old scored a career-high 42 points, becoming the youngest player ever to score 40 or more points in an NBA game. In doing so, Flagg surpassed a rookie scoring benchmark previously held by LeBron James, who posted 37 points at the same age during his 2003 rookie season.

The performance came in a 140–133 overtime loss in Salt Lake City. Flagg shot 13 of 27 from the field and 15 of 20 from the free-throw line, showing poise well beyond his years. He also recorded seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal, delivering one of the most complete games by a teenager in league history.

A Night That Rewrote the Record Book

Flagg scored 40 of his 42 points during regulation, making him the first 18-year-old to reach that total without overtime help. That detail further separates his achievement from any previous teenage performance.

LeBron James had owned the prior mark after scoring 37 points against Boston and 36 against Philadelphia during his rookie year. Those games long stood as the standard for teenage scoring in the NBA. Flagg now sits alone at the top, having eclipsed that number before his 19th birthday.

The performance continued a trend for Flagg this season. Earlier in the year, he became the youngest player to score 35 points in a game. Monday’s outburst pushed that record even further.

Cooper Flagg in just one half vs. Utah 😮 🔹 24 PTS

🔹 4 REB

🔹 4 AST pic.twitter.com/hZAZCfym6Y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 16, 2025

Flagg Reflects on a Historic Night

Despite the milestone, Flagg focused on the final result rather than personal accolades.

“It’s tough for me to want to be happy about it if we didn’t win,” Flagg said after the game. “But obviously it’s a success.”

Flagg also revealed that he rolled his ankle late in regulation. He iced the injury afterward but stayed in the game, logging heavy minutes through overtime.

Rookie of the Year Momentum Builds

Flagg’s historic outing strengthens his position in the Rookie of the Year conversation. Only LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have scored more total points before turning 19, placing Flagg in rare historical company.

While the Mavericks fell short on the scoreboard, the night marked a defining moment for their franchise cornerstone. Flagg’s scoring touch, composure, and all-around production continue to validate the hype surrounding his arrival.

Dallas now looks ahead knowing it has a teenager already rewriting NBA history.