Cooper Flagg Enters Rookie of the Year Race as Clear Favorite

A Perfect Draft Landing

The 2025 NBA draft lottery could not have unfolded better for Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 pick, placing Flagg on a competitive roster that should allow him to thrive without carrying the full load as a rookie. The other top lottery selections landed in less advantageous spots. No. 2 pick Dylan Harper joins the San Antonio Spurs behind newly extended De’Aaron Fox, while No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe landed with a Philadelphia 76ers team already stacked with guards.

With those circumstances, Flagg is the early Rookie of the Year favorite at -190 odds (ESPN BET). History, however, shows that top prospects aren’t guaranteed the award. Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis, the last two Americans with similar statistical profiles, both fell short — Williamson due to injury, Davis bested by Damian Lillard.

Top Challengers on Rebuilding Teams

The next tier of contenders — Ace Bailey (Jazz, +1600), Tre Johnson (Wizards, +750), and Kon Knueppel (Hornets, +2800) — will likely see significant playing time. Each joined a rebuilding team, the kind that often produces Rookie of the Year winners. Knueppel, a former Duke teammate of Flagg, could have the clearest path to success in Charlotte, given the Hornets’ need for shooting and recent injury history among key players. Johnson, who averaged 19.5 points in summer league, may step right into a scoring role in Washington. Bailey’s athleticism is clear, but Utah’s roster changes could lead to inefficiency unless his shot selection improves.

Wild Cards With Limited Roles

Harper (+1000) and Edgecombe (+1200) are talented but face depth-chart challenges. The Spurs’ backcourt is full, and Harper’s fit alongside Fox is uncertain. Edgecombe will navigate a crowded guard rotation in Philadelphia, with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and possibly Quentin Grimes ahead of him.

Long Shots and Dark Horses

Players like Walter Clayton Jr. (Jazz, +3300) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (Hornets, NR) could surprise if they earn unexpected starting roles. Kalkbrenner, in particular, has a path to significant minutes after Charlotte traded center Mark Williams.

Flagg’s Award to Lose

Ultimately, Flagg’s combination of opportunity, team context, and talent puts him in prime position. The Mavericks’ competitive environment may allow him to produce winning numbers without overextending, making him the clear man to beat in this year’s Rookie of the Year race.