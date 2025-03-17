It was the image no one in Durham wanted to see.

Cooper Flagg, the 6-foot-9 freshman phenom and centerpiece of Duke’s national title aspirations, being wheeled off the court after spraining his right ankle in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The immediate concern was palpable, the silence in Charlotte’s Spectrum Center deafening.

But now, just days later, the mood surrounding Duke has shifted. Flagg is on track to return for the Blue Devils’ NCAA Tournament opener on Friday.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer confirmed the news Sunday night after the tournament selection show, offering the clearest indication yet that Flagg’s injury won’t derail Duke’s championship pursuit.

Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer says it’s “full steam ahead” for Cooper Flagg and the goal is to have him play in the tournament on Friday 💪 pic.twitter.com/vIRGFzljRy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 17, 2025

“From my perspective, it’s full steam ahead,” Scheyer told ESPN.

“I want to get Coop back as quickly as we can, and he wants to do the same. … We’re hoping he can start to progress starting tomorrow with doing some on-court work and then build up to where he can practice later in the week. Our goal is for Friday. No question about it.”

A Scare in Charlotte

Thursday’s injury had all the makings of a season-altering moment. After landing awkwardly on a drive against Georgia Tech, Flagg clutched his ankle in pain before being helped off. The wheelchair, the absence from Duke’s ACC semifinal and championship wins, the uncertainty—it all loomed over Selection Sunday.

Cooper Flagg was legitimately 5 ft off The ground and rolled his ankle he might be cooked for the rest of the ACC tournament even if Duke wins today pic.twitter.com/73nGxi2MhK — John (@iam_johnw) March 13, 2025

Yet, there were reasons for optimism. Flagg was seen standing and walking on the sideline during Duke’s run to the conference title, a far cry from someone who had just suffered a serious injury.

By Saturday, the NCAA Tournament selection committee had been informed that Duke expected Flagg to be available for the tournament. Now, Scheyer’s comments have solidified that expectation.

Duke’s Road to a Title

As the No. 1 seed in the East Region, Duke will open the tournament against the winner of a play-in game between No. 16 seeds American and Mount St. Mary’s. That extra bit of time—playing on Friday instead of Thursday—gives Flagg and the Blue Devils one more day to ensure he’s as close to 100% as possible.

And Duke needs him.

COOPER FLAGG JUST WENT COAST-TO-COAST AND POSTERIZED THE DEFENDER 😱🔥 ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Z5jcZ756ew — ESPN (@espn) January 8, 2025

Flagg has been the defensive anchor and emotional catalyst for the Blue Devils this season, providing rim protection, elite rebounding, and a relentless energy that fuels their transition game. His absence was felt even in Duke’s ACC championship win, as the Blue Devils leaned heavily on their depth to get through North Carolina and Louisville.

But against the best teams in the country, Flagg changes everything.

The Bigger Picture

Duke entered March as a national title favorite, and Flagg’s injury could have rewritten that script. But now, the narrative remains intact: a team built around one of the most dynamic freshmen in recent history, ready to chase a sixth national championship.

The path begins Friday. And all signs point to Cooper Flagg being there for it.