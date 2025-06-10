The Dallas organization, who are owners of the 2025 NBA Draft’s No. 1 pick, are expected to do everything in their power to keep Cooper Flagg. Reports suggest that they have even scheduled a private visit on June 17 for the 18-year-old, who is expected to become a generational star in the league.

According to sources, the Mavericks have no plans one working any other prospects other than the Duke product, as they’ve made clear their intentions going forward. Once commissioner Adam Silver announces Flagg as the No. 1 pick, they plan on keeping the six-feet-nine forward.

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the fact that the Texan club landed the No. 1 overall pick, even though entering the draft lottery with only a 1.8% chance of earning it, tying for the biggest move by any team in lottery history.

Throughout the years, there have been many different occasions where NBA fans were left to assume that that the draft lottery was rigged. We can think of many, including back when the Knicks selected Patrick Ewing in 1985, or even the Cavaliers earning the No. 1 pick to select LeBron James in 2003.

This all came to be after one of Dallas’ most disappointing season in decades, as they traded away 25 year-old All-NBA guard, Luka Doncic, who is now a Lakers superstar. In a way, many around the league believe this was the way the league repayed the Dallas team for their mistake.

Draymond Green was recently invited on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show and was asked about the controversial lottery results. The Golden State forward started out a bit cautious about his answer, after the host asked if he thought it was all luck or if he felt there was foul play.

The four-time champion ended up saying something that the NBA head office may not love. “Although he suspend me often and fine me often, I still consider Adam Silver a friend,” the veteran forward said. “So I’m not gonna do him like that. But it may be a little bit suspicious. Just a tad.”