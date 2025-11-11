Cooper Flagg is the second player in NBA history with a 25-point game before turning 19

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks were at home to face the Milwaukee Bucks. For the fifth consecutive game, Anthony Davis was unavailable due to injury.

Early in the 2025-26 season, Dallas has relied heavily on #1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Against the Bucks on Monday, Flagg had the strongest performance of his young career. However, the Mavericks lost 116-114 to Milwaukee. Despite the loss, Cooper Flagg is just the second player in NBA history to have 25+ points before turning 19 years old. He joins LeBron James.

Cooper Flagg tonight vs. the Bucks: 🤠 26 PTS

🤠 9 REB

🤠 4 AST

🤠 2 STL He joins LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to total 25+ PTS in a game before turning 19-years-old! pic.twitter.com/Angq15Lhxk — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2025



The Dallas Mavericks were incredibly lucky in the 2025 NBA draft lottery and won the #1 overall selection. This allowed Dallas to draft generational prospect Cooper Flagg out of Duke. It allowed the Mavs to reset quickly as a franchise after trading away Luka Doncic. Early in the 2025-26 season, Dallas is dealing with several injuries. With that, the team has been asking Coopet Flagg to do more than a typical rookie should at this stage in his career.

Against Milwaukee on Monday, Cooper Flagg had 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He was the only Mavericks player to break 20 points. Brandon Williams was the closest with 19 points in a 116-114 loss. Twenty-six points vs. the Bucks is a new career-high for Cooper Flagg. It was the third time in 11 games that he’s scored 20+ points.

Cooper Flagg joins LeBron James as the only 18-year-olds ever to record a 25-point game 👏 #MFFL pic.twitter.com/4LlUVkN4el — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) November 11, 2025

Additionally, Cooper Flagg is the second player in NBA history to have 25+ points before turning 19. He joins the NBA all-time leading scorer, LeBron James. Cooper Flagg’s offensive consistency has been lacking to begin the 2025-26 season. He’s finished with 12 or fewer points in five of his 11 games. As previously mentioned, the rookie is being asked to carry the team early on while players are out due to injury.

Through 11 games, the Mavericks have a 3-8 record. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is averaging 37.1 points per game for the 8-3 Lakers. Dallas fans are starting to become restless. General manager Nico Harrison continues to be on the hot seat as the Mavericks continue to lose. NBA insider Tim MacMahon said, “It is a matter of when, not if, Nico Harrison will be fired.”