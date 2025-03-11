A video of Cooper Flagg’s mother recently went viral after she was seen celebrating her son’s dunk in a fiery college basketball game between Duke and North Carolina this weekend. After receiving criticism online, she openly cursed out the rival fan base on her own Facebook account.

Late in the Blue Devils’ 82-68 win over the Tar Heels, Flagg soared through the air and smashed the ball into the rim. The cameras immediately cut to his parents, and the entire world watched Kelly on the ESPN broadcast go berserk doing the “on his head” celebration.

She also appeared to shout “On his f–king head!” to all the nearby UNC fans. “The celebration was a moment of being so proud of our kid and also a big F-you to the entire Carolina fan base for being such classless a–holes,” she posted online. “If you are a UNC fan and didn’t like it… tough! Better luck next time! Go Duke.”

The 18-year-old, who is preparing for the NCAA Tournament, ended this weekend’s matchup with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the contest as the Blue Devils improved to 28-3 overall and 19-1 in ACC games.

With this victory, Duke are now considered the No. 1 ranked team inn the latest AP poll. “I do realize that it wasn’t my best look. However, if you actually know me and are a real friend of mine you weren’t shocked,” Flagg’s mom added, but she felt the need to add some context to the situation.

“We were taken aback by the crudeness of the UNC fans as we made our way into the arena,” Kelly assured. “They continued to harass us with much worse being spewed in our direction as well as at our 18 year old son and his teammates throughout the entirety of the game.”

Flagg, who is widely considered to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, recently said that he would like to stay one more year in Duke. Nevertheless, the doors of history await for him, as experts around the league are convinced he’ll make his NBA debut this year.