Suns Connected to Knicks Trade Talks

The Phoenix Suns have once again found themselves in the middle of trade rumors. According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, the Suns could be involved in a potential blockbuster deal that sends Karl-Anthony Towns to Phoenix.

Towns, who shares a long friendship with Devin Booker from their days at Kentucky, has previously expressed interest in teaming up with him at the NBA level. Swartz outlined one possible scenario, stating, “The Suns could be the third team in a hypothetical Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-New York trade, with Towns headed to Phoenix and young talent like Jalen Green, Ryan Dunn, Khaman Maluach, and/or Mark Williams and picks going to the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Such a move could reshape the Suns’ roster once again, potentially forming a new core around Booker and Towns. Swartz also noted that a team featuring “Booker, Towns, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, and whatever is leftover would at least be competitive in the West.”

Suns’ Recent History Prompts Caution

Phoenix has been aggressive in recent seasons, trading major assets for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal after their 2021 Finals run. However, those bold moves came at a cost. The Suns gave up nearly all of their future draft flexibility and much of their young depth to build a star-heavy lineup that ultimately fell short of expectations.

Now, with the front office and fanbase alike seeking stability, there’s hesitation to repeat the same pattern. A deal for Towns would once again test how much Phoenix values short-term competitiveness over long-term structure.

Building for Balance

In today’s NBA, recent champions like the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics have shown the value of continuity and depth. The Suns appear to be learning from that trend. Team executives have expressed interest in constructing a balanced roster with a stronger supporting cast rather than relying solely on stars.

Still, the prospect of pairing Booker and Towns—two versatile offensive players with chemistry and mutual respect—remains intriguing. Whether Phoenix chooses to take that risk will depend on how much they’re willing to sacrifice to keep up in an increasingly competitive Western Conference.