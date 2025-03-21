Crips Gang Leader Defrauded Shaquille O’Neal, Draymond Green

Eugene “Big U” Henley, a Crips gang leader who helped launch Nipsey Hussle’s career and was dubbed rap’s “godfather,” has been accused of murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and fraud, federal authorities announced Wednesday.

Authorities Arrested 10 Rollin’ 60s Gang Members, Associates

Henley’s alleged victims “were required to ‘check in’” with him before arriving in Los Angeles in order to obtain “protection,” according the 107-page federal complaint unveiled Wednesday.

Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they had arrested 10 Rollin’ 60s members and associates. Four defendants were already in custody.

In an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint, Andrew Roosa, a special agent with the FBI, said members and associates of the Big U Enterprise used Henley’s and the group’s history and reputation to “‘control’ Los Angeles through violence, fear, and intimidation.”

Henley “simultaneously attempted to create an air of legitimacy for the Big U Enterprise by promoting himself as a reformed gang member focused on bettering his community,” Roosa wrote.

Shaquille O’Neal, Draymond Green Were Defrauded Of $20,000 Each By Eugene “Big U” Henley

Henley, 58, also allegedly extorted from professional athletes and musicians, the complaint said. Two high-profile names mentioned include Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, known commonly as Shaq, and Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green.

He allegedly persuaded them to donate to his charities and later transferred the money to his personal bank accounts. Authorities accused Henley of committing wire fraud by embezzling more than $100,000 in donations to Developing Options.

Green made a $20,000 donation to Developing Options in August 2019. Henley allegedly embezzled the entire donation, transferring the funds to his personal checking account.

O’Neal also wrote a $20,000 check, which was intended to support Developing Options and the Crenshaw Rams youth sports team. Henley allegedly transferred most of the money to his bank account.

Henley Fraudulently Obtained Funding

Additionally, according to authorities, “Big U” fraudulently obtained funding from the Gang Reduction and Youth Development program overseen by the L.A. mayor’s office.

The nonprofit was allotted $2.35 million from the city from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2023, according to the complaint. Henley’s organization is one of more than 20 involved in GRYD, according to the city.

In a statement, De’Marcus Finnell, Mayor Karen Bass’ press secretary, said the city “has zero tolerance for malfeasance and over the past two years increased oversight on GRYD programs.”

“The City has strict oversight in place, however the complaint alleges a sophisticated effort to thwart oversight for many avenues of funding including the City,” the statement said.

“This alleged act does not reflect the work of the GRYD program overall, which has helped lead to a dramatic decrease in gang-related violence citywide two years in a row.”

Henley previously served 13 years in prison after trying to rob an undercover sheriff’s deputy of 33 pounds of cocaine in 1991. His son is a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the Los Angeles Times‘ Brittny Mejia, federal authorities compared Henley’s Big U Enterprise to a “mafia-like organization” that relied on his “stature and long-standing association with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals” in L.A.

Las Vegas Murder

The homicide victim, Rayshawn Williams, recorded a diss song five days before his killing in January 2021. In his affidavit, Roosa said he believed Williams’ diss song was about Henley, whose independent record label Uneek Music was representing the 21-year-old rapper.

However, it’s unclear whether Henley had heard the diss lyrics prior to the killing, according to the complaint.

In the diss song, Williams referred to Henley as the “bro that makes some money,” Roosa wrote. Williams rapped that he himself might get shot in the face “for thinkin’ shit funny.”

He mentioned a .38 revolver with “no trace.” Las Vegas police found Williams’ body in a ditch near a landfill on Jan. 25. He’d been shot in the face with a revolver that left no shell casings.

Sylvester Robinson, also known as “Vey” of Northridge, was among the 10 gang members and associates arrested.

Per an IRS news release, Henley returned to Los Angeles with Robinson and ordered studio workers to leave while his associate removed security surveillance footage from the studio.

Henley allegedly later ordered witnesses to not speak with law enforcement about R.W.’s murder. The enterprise expanded its power through violence, fear, and intimidation.

It also used social media platforms, documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and Henley’s reputation and status as an “O.G.” (original gangster) to create fame for – and stoke fear of – the Big U Enterprise, its members, and its associates.