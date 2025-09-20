Curry and Butler Back Kuminga in Warriors Contract Stalemate

The Golden State Warriors are entering the 2025–26 season with championship ambitions. Yet, one of their most pressing offseason issues remains unsettled: Jonathan Kuminga’s contract extension. The 21-year-old forward has not agreed to terms with the franchise, and talks have stalled as training camp approaches.

Kuminga at the Center of Negotiations

Drafted seventh overall in 2021, Kuminga has steadily developed into a key piece for Golden State. He averaged double-digit points last season and became an essential part of the team’s rotation. His contract situation, however, has become a sticking point.

The primary dispute centers on the second year of the deal. Kuminga’s camp is pushing for a player option, while the Warriors prefer a team option. The disagreement has prevented progress, leaving his future in limbo.

Veteran Support for Kuminga

Golden State’s stars have not stayed quiet during the impasse. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green have all voiced support for Kuminga. Siegel reported on X that, “ClutchPoints has learned that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler have all been advocated behind the scenes in recent weeks for the Warriors to re-sign Jonathan Kuminga to a fair contract. Green especially has been in JK’s corner.”

Their backing underscores Kuminga’s value in the locker room. Curry and Butler, the Warriors’ new star duo, understand that securing their young forward’s commitment is critical to the team’s depth and long-term competitiveness.

Agent’s Perspective

Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, recently provided an update on The Hoop Collective Podcast. Turner said: “He will take the qualifying offer, but if he’s treated fairly, in our mind, that means flipping the team option to a player option, then he’s back, and we don’t have to talk about the qualifying offer.” He added, “But the QO is real. It’s something JK wants to take. It does have upside: you’re not getting traded, and you’ll enter unrestricted free agency.”

What’s Next for the Warriors

The Warriors’ front office now faces mounting pressure to resolve the situation. With training camp less than a month away, securing Kuminga’s future will be vital for team chemistry. Golden State knows that a united roster is essential if they hope to raise another championship banner.