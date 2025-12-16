Curry Breaks Michael Jordan’s 40-Point Record at Age 30

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry added another historic achievement to his already legendary career on Sunday night. At 37 years old, Curry recorded his 45th career 40-point game after the age of 30, surpassing Michael Jordan’s previous total of 44 to set a new all-time NBA record. This milestone came in a 136–131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, where Curry erupted for 48 points and knocked down 12 three-pointers.

Curry’s remarkable scoring night lifted him past one of the most iconic players in league history in a category that reflects both excellence and longevity. The milestone underscores his unique blend of shooting skill, endurance, and sustained performance deep into his late 30s.

Historic Scoring Spotlight

Curry’s 48-point explosion came in a high-tempo matchup in Portland, where he shot efficiently on both two-point and three-point attempts. He finished 16 of 26 from the field and delivered one of the most dominant individual offensive performances of the young season. With the 45th 40-point outing after age 30, Curry now stands alone atop the leaderboard for this specific NBA scoring mark.

The record reflects Curry’s ability to maintain elite offense well beyond the age at which most stars see declines. He has repeatedly shown that age has not diminished his scoring prowess — particularly from deep — and his ability to put up large point totals remains exceptional.

Team Struggles Despite Individual Heroics

Despite Curry’s personal success, the Warriors could not secure the win. Portland countered Curry’s offensive barrage with strong team defense and timely shooting down the stretch. The loss dropped Golden State below .500 and highlighted ongoing inconsistency for a team that has leaned heavily on Curry’s scoring to stay competitive this season.

Still, Curry’s record-setting night provided a memorable highlight amid a challenging campaign. Even when the team struggles, he continues to deliver performances that reshape the historical conversation around scoring and longevity.

Legacy: Longevity and Scoring Prowess

Passing Michael Jordan in this category adds to a wider legacy of records Curry now holds. He previously passed Jordan with the most 35-point games after turning 30, and this new 40-point record further cements his place in NBA history.

Curry’s place among the all-time great scorers extends beyond just three-pointers. It reflects a career defined by consistency, deep range, creativity, and a willingness to shoulder heavy offensive loads for his team. That blend of skills has helped him set marks that may endure for decades.

As the season continues, Curry will likely add to this total and chase yet more scoring milestones. But even now, his record stands as a defining achievement in an extraordinary career.