Curry Set to Return for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

After missing five games with a thigh contusion, Stephen Curry is slated to return for the Golden State Warriors’ Friday home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Curry looked good at Wednesday’s full practice and expected he would be cleared after a final session Thursday.

Curry sat out the road trip after suffering the injury in a Nov. 26 game. The Warriors went 2–3 during his absence and now carry a 13–12 record.

Practice Update Signals Good News

Curry’s return gained momentum when he participated fully in Wednesday’s practice, including a light scrimmage. Kerr described his status as “promising.” If everything goes smoothly, Curry should be back in the rotation against Minnesota.

The Warriors also hope to have forward Draymond Green available. He missed the last two games with a foot sprain. Green could return Friday, while veteran center Al Horford remains out as he continues to deal with sciatica.

Why Curry’s Return Matters

Golden State’s offense struggled without Curry. The team’s shooting and ball movement dipped during his absence. His return should restore spacing and rhythm, which are essential to the Warriors’ style. Many analysts view him as the key piece that keeps the team competitive in the Western Conference.

Even with Curry sidelined, the Warriors showed flashes of resilience. They secured two road wins, though they lacked the consistency that Curry normally brings to the lineup.

Looking Ahead: A Critical Test vs. the Wolves

The Timberwolves present a serious challenge with their size, speed, and strong interior defense. A healthy Warriors squad featuring Curry, Green, and the full rotation will face an important early-season test. Golden State needs a strong performance to regain momentum and climb the Western Conference standings.

Curry’s expected return offers optimism. If he meshes quickly with the starters, the Warriors could reestablish themselves as a true contender. His leadership, scoring, and gravity can change their ceiling overnight, and the upcoming matchup may set the tone for the stretch ahead.