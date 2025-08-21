Dallas’ Dereck Lively expects to be ready for training camp this fall

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks had several players deal with long-term injuries. That included 21-year-old Dereck Lively. He had a lingering foot injury in 2024-25 that required surgery.

Lively appeared in just 36 games for Dallas last year. Recently, NBA insider Grant Afseth had a medical update on the former first-round pick. He noted that Livley is expected to be fully recovered before the start of training camp. October 1, 2025, is the first day that NBA training camps will be underway.

One insider says Mavs’ Dereck Lively will be available for training camp in the fall

The Mavericks are encouraged by Dereck Lively II’s progress after offseason surgery: https://t.co/XvzBYLXlYO — Hoops Rumors (@HoopsRumors) August 18, 2025



Can Dereck Lively stay healthy in year three for the Mavericks? History says no, as the young center has yet to play 60 or more games in a single season. As a rookie in 2023-24, Lively played in 55 of Dallas’ 82 games and made 42 starts. Lively was dealing with a stress fracture in his right foot. Unfortunately, his injury lingered into the 2024-25 season. Dereck Lively had to have surgery to remove bone spurs.

That procedure was done in July 2025. NBA insider Grant Afseth reported that Lively is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall. Dallas knew Lively had a stress fracture in January. The team let Lively rest, and he tried returning late in the season. However, his play was ineffective due to the foot injury.

In the 2023 NBA draft, the Mavericks used the 12th overall pick to select Dereck Lively out of Duke. Throughout two seasons, he has played in 91 games for Dallas and made 71 starts. The young center has missed 73 total games in his career. Next season, Lively will share the court with one of the top front-court players in the NBA. Anthony Davis was traded to the Mavs last season via the Luka Doncic trade.

Previously, Davis asked the Lakers to get a starting-caliber center so he could switch back to PF. That wish will be granted for Davis in 2025-26. Dereck Lively is a true center, and Davis will be the team’s starting PF next season. Can he help elevate the play of Dereck Lively? Dallas’ social media accounts have recently posted clips of Dereck Lively working out. Giving hope to Mavs fans that the young center can stay healthy and be available next year.