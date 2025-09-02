Dallas has officially signed veteran guard Dante Exum to a standard contract

As the 2025-26 season is approaching, teams are still making upgrades to their rosters. To begin next year, the Dallas Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving.

He suffered a torn ACL in early March and never returned. Knowing Irving will miss some time, the Mavericks have added depth at guard this offseason. For weeks, Dallas has been linked to veteran guard Dante Exum. On Monday, NBA insider Keith Smith reported that the Mavericks have officially signed Exum to a one-year deal on a standard contract.

Dante Exum is returning to Dallas in 2025-26

The Dallas Mavericks have now officially re-signed Dante Exum, per @KeithSmithNBA pic.twitter.com/IHc4qSmcdI — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) September 1, 2025



To sign Dante Exum, the Mavericks had to create an active roster spot. That meant someone had to be cut by Dallas. Former 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper was waived and had his contract stretched. By doing so, this helped the Mavericks stay under the second apron of the salary cap. For the next three seasons, Prosper is owed roughly $1 annually by the Mavericks. By waiving and stretching his remaining deal, Dallas was officially able to re-sign Dante Exum.

The 30-year-old guard was rumored to return to Dallas this offseason. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that there was mutual interest between the Mavericks and Exum. Dallas still believes in the veteran guard despite his missing time last season. During last year’s training camp, Exum suffered a wrist injury that required surgery. He missed the first 48 games of the season. Unfortunately, injuries have held Exum back in his professional career.

Exum played in 20 regular-season games before suffering a hand fracture. That injury officially ended his 2024-25 season early. In total, he played 20 games for Dallas and made 13 starts. The 2025-26 season will be Exum’s 9th season in the NBA. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft out of Australia. The first seven seasons of his career were spent with the Jazz and Cavaliers.

However, Exum played overseas in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Dallas gave him an opportunity in 2023-24, and that’s where he’s spent the last two seasons. For the upcoming season, the Mavericks will have two reliable PGs to use while Kyrie Irving misses time. Along with Dante Exum, the team signed D’Angelo Russell this offseason. They will not lack depth at PG in 2025-26.