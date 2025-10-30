Dallas’ Klay Thompson is in a significant shooting slump to begin the 2025-26 season

The 2025-26 season is Klay Thompson’s 13th year in the NBA. It is his second season with the Dallas Mavericks. During the 2024 offseaosn, Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks.

Thompson is under contract with the team through 2026-27. He is on the books for $15.9 million in 2025-26. On Wednesday evening, the Mavericks had their fifth game of the season and beat the Paceers. They’re now 2-3 on the year. One player who’s been extremely underwhelming is veteran Kaly Thompson. The 35-year-old is in the middle of a significant shooting slump to start 2025-26.

Klay Thompson is highly ineffective for the Mavs to begin the season

Klay Thompson this season: 5 PTS – 1 REB – 1 AST

8 PTS – 4 REB – 2 AST

10 PTS – 4 REB – 3 AST

8 PTS – 4 REB – 1 STL

10 PTS – 2 REB – 1 AST (Via @realapp ) pic.twitter.com/w8S50Z1sQs — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 30, 2025



On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks were home to face the Indiana Pacers. In the first quarter, Anthony Davis was ruled out with a leg injury. It was up to the rest of Dallas’ roster to try and string together a win. Bench players made a massive impact on the Mavs’ 107-105 win vs. the Pacers. Brandon Williams led the team with 20 points off the bench in 22 minutes played. Additionally, Dwight Powell added 18 points off the bench and was an impressive 10-12 from the free-throw line.

Against the Pacers, starting SF Klay Thompson has another rough shooting performance. He was 2-10 from he field and 1-6 from beyond the arc on Wednesday for five points vs. Indiana. Thompson has finished with at least 10 points in just two of the team’s five games this season. On top of that, Thompson is shooting just .259% from beyond the arc to begin the 2025-26 season.

Dallas Mavericks starters: Cooper Flagg

Max Christie

Klay Thompson

P.J. Washington

Anthony Davis — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) October 30, 2025

For his professional career, Klay Thompson averages .410% from deep. The four-time NBA champion is in the middle of a significant shooting slump. Dallas cannot afford for Thompson to continue playing this way. After their game on Wednesday, head coach Jason Kidd expressed confidence in Thompson amid his shooting slump. Kidd said, “He’s been in this league for a long time. For him, it’s to continue to take these looks. He’s getting great looks, they are just not going down for him right now.”

Jason Kidd is happy with Klay Thompson’s shot selection and the looks he’s had in the first five games. The shots simply have not been falling for Thompson early on. Head coach Jason Kidd is not going to give up on Thompson after a rough five-game stretch. If he continues to struggle, Kidd might have to have a tough conversation with the five-time all-star. Dallas’ next game is Saturday, November 1, vs. the Pistons.