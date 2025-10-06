Dallas’ Kyrie Irving (knee) said ‘There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back’

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is set to enter his 15th professional season. However, the start of his year will be delayed significantly. In fact, there’s a chance Irving doesn’t play one game in 2025-26.

That’s because the 33-year-old suffered a torn ACL on March 3, 2025. Irving missed the final 20 games of the season for the Mavericks due to injury. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, Irving is still recovering and recently gave an update to fans. The nine-time all-star announced, “There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back.”

Kyrie Irving is unsure when he will see the court again

“There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back.” — Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/mlFbITzUbJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 5, 2025



Knowing Kyrie Irving is going to miss time this season, the Mavericks needed depth at point guard. This offseason, the team has added some help to run their offense. They signed free agent D’Angelo Russell to a two-year, $11.7 million deal. He’ll make $5.7 million in 2025-26, and he has a $5.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season. Russell started the 2024-25 season with the Lakers and was traded to the Nets. Between Los Angeles and Brooklyn, Russell appeared in 58 games and made 36 starts.

Until Kyrie Irving returns, Russell is set to be the starting point guard for the Mavericks. Just two seasons ago, Russell averaged 32.7 minutes per game with the Lakers. The veteran PG is going to have an expanded role to begin the year. Additionally, the Mavs have Brandon Williams, Dante Exum, and Ryan Nembhard on a two-way deal.

Kyrie Irving getting his work in after practice today as he works back from his ACL injury #MFFL pic.twitter.com/2Mzp4xVJ3z — DLLS Mavs (@DLLS_Mavs) October 6, 2025

Williams is set to enter his fourth professional season and third with Dallas. He appeared in 33 games for the Mavs in 2024-25 and made three starts. The 25-year-old averaged 14.8 minutes and 8.3 points per game. Dallas also brought back Dante Exum for his 9th season in the NBA. He’s played two seasons for the Mavericks, appearing in 75 games and making 30 starts. Exum played in 20 games and made 10 starts for Dallas in 2024-25.

Those four players should be able to hold down the point guard posistion for the Mavericks until Kyrie Irving returns. D’Angelo Russell is the clear starter when Irving is not available. Recently, Irving gave an update that “There’s no timetable for when I’m coming back.” That’s not what Mavericks fans want to hear. The veteran PG needs to take his time to recover and not risk further injury. It’s unknown when, or if, he’ll play in 2025-26.