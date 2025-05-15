The Dallas Mavericks are looking to shore up the point guard position knowing Kyrie Irving won’t return until at least January. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Irving tore the ACL in his left knee on March 3 and underwent surgery a couple days later. That would put his recovery timeline at about nine months.

“I’m told the Mavericks will be pursuing a point guard,” Charania said at the NBA Draft Combine. “Whether that’s in the trade market or in free agency, that’s a big priority for them. Kyrie Irving is targeting sometime in January to make his return. We’ll see which point guard they can have as a plug and play for them.”

The Mavericks received a huge boost Monday after winning the draft lottery. They are expected to select the consensus top player available in Cooper Flagg and keep him.

Not wanting to task Flagg with too much too soon, it makes perfect sense for the Mavs to seek an upgrade at point guard. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dante Exum are free agents this summer, so the only signed option is G League riser Brandon Williams.

Irving also has a player option he has to decide on, but all indications are he will remain in Dallas one way or another.

What Are Mavericks’ Free Agent Options?

Dallas goes into the offseason as a team over the luxury tax. Barring a massive discount, it will be above both aprons if Irving re-signs.

As a result, if the Mavs are going to bring a point guard on board via free agency, they would be using the tax-payer mid-level exception. That figure is expected to be around $5.7 million. Below are five free agent point guards who may fit the bill:

D’Angelo Russell (Brooklyn Nets)

Tre Jones (Chicago Bulls)

Tyus Jones (Phoenix Suns)

Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs)

Malcolm Brogdon (Washington Wizards)

These are all players who could fill a short-term role as a starter and transition to a backup role once Irving is healthy.

Trade scenarios, of course, would cast a much wider net.

Irving Return Date Would Be Ahead Of Schedule

At 33 years old, returning to the NBA in January would be considered ahead of schedule for Irving.

This is the first we’ve heard of a potential return date for Irving, and we don’t have an actual update on his current status. It’s been a little over two months since the surgery.

If Irving is indeed able to return in January and play his best basketball, it would possibly put title contention back on the table. That’s where Flagg’s development over the first few months will be critical.

Play like a star from Day 1 and the Mavs have a new “Big Three,” along with some pretty good depth.

After a seismic trade in February that sent Luka Doncic out, it appears general manager Nico Harrison is intent on continuing to make moves.